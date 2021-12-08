George Pérez, Marvel and DC Legendary Comic Artist, Reveals Terminal Cancer | Pop & Art

George Pérez, one of the most important designers of the DC Comics and Marvel comics, revealed this Tuesday (7) that he has an inoperable stage 3 pancreatic cancer. Hence, their estimated life span is six months to a year.

“After weighing all the variables and assessing how much of my remaining days would be consumed by visiting doctors, treatments, hospitalizations and dealing with the stressful and frustrating bureaucracy of the medical system, I chose to let nature take its course,” the artist wrote. 67 years old on a Facebook profile, created to spread the word.

“I’m going to enjoy the time I still have as intensely as possible with my beautiful wife for over 40 years, my family, my friends and my fans.”

Pérez stood out in comics during the 1970s and 1980s, when he designed some of the main series for the two largest publishers in the United States.

Throughout DC, he was known for his work in the saga “Crisis in the Endless Lands” and with characters such as Wonder Woman and Superman. At Marvel, he was responsible for illustrations for the Avengers.

He retired in 2019 for vision problems caused by diabetes. Even with a diagnosis of cancer, he still plans one last meeting with fans.