Germany has record for Covid deaths in 24 hours; number is highest in over 10 months | World

Germany registered this Wednesday (8) a record in the number of deaths by Covid-19. There were 527 deaths in just 24 hours, the highest figure in more than ten months, according to local authorities.

The country has found difficulties in advancing with vaccination – stagnant in 69% of the population with two doses, according to the platform Our World in Data, linked to the University of Oxford.

Germany to have an epidemiologist as minister of health

Furthermore, with the entry of the omicron variant on the European continent, the German government is struggling to try to contain the fourth wave of the pandemic.

Last week, states agreed to bar non-vaccinated people from accessing non-essential businesses, in addition to increasing access to vaccination.

Virologists attribute the fourth wave to the resistance of a large portion of society to vaccination. They also criticize politicians for acting too late.

The German vaccination rate of just under 70% is close to the European Union average, but it is lower than that of countries like Portugal and Ireland.

In addition to the high number of deaths – higher since February 12 this year –, on the last day alone, more than 69,000 new cases of Covid-19 were identified by the Robert Koch Institute.

Last week, the country of 83 million inhabitants registered about 67,000 new diagnoses of the disease.