Globo correspondent debuts in new role after 22 years in Italy · TV News

A Globo correspondent in Italy since 1999, Ilze Scamparini took on a new role: the 62-year-old journalist became a writer. The work to launch her new career is Atire Direto No Meu Coração, “freely inspired by real facts” and which addresses themes that the author followed during her trajectory as a reporter.

The debut novel is 304 pages long and is being pre-ordered by publisher Harper Collins. According to Ilze, the story was born after her arrival in Rome, where she met a soldier who had been a volunteer in the Kosovo war (1998-1999).

“I think this book shows, or at least tries to show — and I hope I have achieved that — how the war changes everything for the worse,” she explains in an interview on the program Conversa com Bial, which airs this Tuesday ( 7).

The reporter did not go to war, but reveals that she felt as if the bombs were exploding on her side when she heard the story of the Italian soldier. Although the story portrays the conflict in a Balkan country, Ilze argues that the work also portrays problems around the world.

“I believe it is a warning against nationalism, of any kind, and against wars, whatever they may be. Several definitions of war have been created in recent times. There is even talk of just war. There is no such thing as a just war. gun is already unfair,” he said in an interview with Quem magazine.

On tonight’s program, the correspondent also talks about behind-the-scenes coverage of the Vatican and the difficult arrival of Covid-19 in Italy at the start of the pandemic. She will also reminisce on important reports in her career, such as the day she interviewed Pope Francis during a plane trip.

Ilze took a liking to literary production and said that he is writing a book about his 22-year experience in Rome. “I think it can be a contribution of everything I’ve seen and lived here these years”, he justifies.

Check out a fragment of Ilze Scamparini’s debut novel in the video below.