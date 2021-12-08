Globo forces Xuxa to come face to face with Mara Maravilha after controversies

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Globo forces Xuxa to come face to face with Mara Maravilha after controversies 5 Views

Xuxa
Xuxa will meet with Mara Maravilha after barb exchanges (Image: Reproduction – Record – SBT / Editing – RD1)

the documentary of Xuxa Meneghel, of Globoplay, promises to draw a lot of attention. After the blonde recorded with Marlene Mattos, with whom she hadn’t spoken for 19 years, another challenge will also be faced by the presenter. Its about wonder wonder, who in recent times has exchanged barbs with her.

According to the newspaper Extra, the woman from Bahia was invited to participate in the project and accepted, as a way of declaring peace between them. The two were identified as rivals in the 1980s, when they presented children’s attractions on different channels.

However, they always denied rivalry and even had several encounters on TV. The last one happened in 2016, in the extinct program of the eternal “Rainha dos Baixinhos” on Record. However, in recent months, the two have been exchanging barbs publicly.

Recently, the blonde countered the attitude of her colleague, who parodied the song “Ilariê” on SBT’s Programa do Ratinho. Mara Maravilha’s attitude generated controversy, which included the expression “mentally weak” in place of the song’s original lyrics.

At the time, the blonde spoke about the situation and asked: “How does a person who worked for a child say that? I feel sorry for her.”

Xuxa had an epic encounter

Last week, Meneghel reunited with Marlene Mattos, who had been his manager and director for nearly two decades. The moment came for the first time after a controversial break between the two

According to information provided by Monica Bergamo, from Folha de S.Paulo, the two recorded a statement for the presenter’s biographical series, produced by Endemol and co-produced by Globoplay.

The project is being directed by Pedro Bial and Cassia Dian. According to the publication, Xuxa did not hesitate and accepted right away with the reunion, claiming that it would not be possible to tell her story without the presence of Marlene.

The director, in turn, immediately agreed as well. For the meeting to happen, the team had to be very careful, as they didn’t want the moment to leak out in the press.

From the Newsroom

THE RD1 writing is made up of experts when it comes to TV ratings, soap operas, celebrities and TV news. It has journalists who have been a reference for over 10 years in the repercussion of television issues, referenced and recognized by famous people, professionals in the field and the public. It collects and publishes daily dozens of news consumed by millions of people weekly. Meet the team.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

George Pérez, legendary designer for Marvel and DC, is diagnosed with terminal cancer

The artist announced that he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and has about six months …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved