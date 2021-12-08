Globo forces Xuxa to come face to face with Mara Maravilha after controversies

the documentary of Xuxa Meneghel, of Globoplay, promises to draw a lot of attention. After the blonde recorded with Marlene Mattos, with whom she hadn’t spoken for 19 years, another challenge will also be faced by the presenter. Its about wonder wonder, who in recent times has exchanged barbs with her.

According to the newspaper Extra, the woman from Bahia was invited to participate in the project and accepted, as a way of declaring peace between them. The two were identified as rivals in the 1980s, when they presented children’s attractions on different channels.

However, they always denied rivalry and even had several encounters on TV. The last one happened in 2016, in the extinct program of the eternal “Rainha dos Baixinhos” on Record. However, in recent months, the two have been exchanging barbs publicly.

Recently, the blonde countered the attitude of her colleague, who parodied the song “Ilariê” on SBT’s Programa do Ratinho. Mara Maravilha’s attitude generated controversy, which included the expression “mentally weak” in place of the song’s original lyrics.

At the time, the blonde spoke about the situation and asked: “How does a person who worked for a child say that? I feel sorry for her.”

Xuxa had an epic encounter

Last week, Meneghel reunited with Marlene Mattos, who had been his manager and director for nearly two decades. The moment came for the first time after a controversial break between the two

According to information provided by Monica Bergamo, from Folha de S.Paulo, the two recorded a statement for the presenter’s biographical series, produced by Endemol and co-produced by Globoplay.

The project is being directed by Pedro Bial and Cassia Dian. According to the publication, Xuxa did not hesitate and accepted right away with the reunion, claiming that it would not be possible to tell her story without the presence of Marlene.

The director, in turn, immediately agreed as well. For the meeting to happen, the team had to be very careful, as they didn’t want the moment to leak out in the press.