Globo wants to try to deal with Fátima Bernardes to leave the ‘Encounter’ in April | Lo Bianco

Globo plans to make an agreement with Fátima Bernardes in March.

This columnist found out that TV Globo wants to try to reach an agreement with the presenter Fátima Bernardes to “exempt” the journalist from the presentation of the “Encontro” starting in April 2022. As the column has been reporting, executives at the station would not be satisfied with the flexibility given to the journalist by the former management of the house.

However, as Fátima still has a long contract with the station, Globo does not want to fire the journalist worried about the contractual fine. Another factor that puts Fátima Bernades in a comfortable situation of flexibility with the station is the follow-up that the journalist has been doing periodically about the cancer she had in the uterus.

After all the confusion with the network around the 15 days off that Fátima would have asked for in December – shortly after returning from a 30-day absence to undergo shoulder surgery – and which was not accepted by the network, causing enormous discomfort in the background , the station found out that Fátima had told a person close to her that she would not be willing to ask her to leave the program, precisely because of the contract she has with the channel dos Marinhos. The presenter would have said that it intends to enforce the flexibility promised by the channel and that it would not suffer contractual damages by asking to leave the programming.

Fátima Bernardes still has another advantage in this war with the station: conversations the journalist would have with the former presidency of Globo, who would have asked for her contract renewal, giving the brunette total flexibility. Fátima was thinking about not renewing her contract at the time, and for this reason the station would have promised that she could request time off when she needed it, and that she would have presenters at her disposal to make replacements when required.

With the change of the station’s presidency at the end of the year – which went back to the Marinho Family after a long time under the management of an executive – Globo would have reflected that this flexibility has hindered the program’s performance, which has been losing audience significantly in the grid after the periods in which Fátima has been replaced. Even with the change of management and the order of a new work logistics for the presenter – based on fewer days off – the journalist has not given up on the benefits that were previously promised.

The column found that Globo will try to reach an agreement with Fátima based on two possibilities starting in April 2022. The channel will first try to negotiate its exit from the program with the contractual break, so that the negotiation will be beneficial to both sides. A proposal will be offered to presenter in March. According to Plimplim executive sources, the station will also be open to listening to the journalist’s conditions.

Also according to this source, if Fátima does not accept to leave the programming with the contractual breach offered, the station plans to let the journalist terminate her contract with a weekly program, and thus carry forward the idea of ​​keeping the journalist Patrícia Poeta as the title holder. from April 2022, when the new broadcaster’s schedule will be released. However, this source does not rule out that the journalist can be placed in the refrigerator until the end of the contract. Situations like these have already been experienced by Angelica and even Xuxa.

Until the month of April, Globo’s executive body is required to keep Fátima Bernardes live on the program, with only four days off in the period between Christmas and New Year. The order is for her and Ana Maria Braga to be live live throughout the month of January. Within this scope is an editorial planning against SBT, which has been announcing a more creative schedule in the morning schedule from January with the considerable growth of the audience of ‘Vem pra Cá’, presented by Patrícia Abravanel.

As Fátima did not give up the 15 days requested in December, Globo intends to put into practice an extremely articulated strategy. In order not to suffer two losses with two presenters – since Ana Maria Braga would also have fifteen days to take off – the Mais Você presenter will be the first to be absent. The channel granted the fifteen days of Ana Maria in February. The objective is to grant Fátima Bernardes fifteen days only in the month of March, a month before the launch of the new broadcasting program.

Globo’s idea is to start negotiations with Fátima precisely in the month of March, during her period off. The channel intends to go on reinforcing the image of Patrícia Poeta in the ‘Encounter’ during this period, as if the negotiation is positive, Poeta will be announced in April as the new titleholder after the period off from Fátima.