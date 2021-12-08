Globo’s miniseries will tell the story of a native of Rio Negro who saved Jews in World War II

Continues after Advertising

The story of the native of Rio Grande do Sul and the heroine of the Second World War, Aracy de Carvalho, will be told in an 8-chapter miniseries by Rede Globo from December 20th.

the miniseries “Passport to Freedom” was produced through a partnership between Globo and Sony Pictures Television (SPT) and is based on the life of Aracy de Carvalho, born in Rio Negro in 1908.

Aracy lived in the region for 10 years and after moving to São Paulo, she married diplomat and writer João Guimarães Rosa. She became an employee of the Brazilian embassy in Hamburg and during World War II, it began issuing visas for persecuted Jews to immigrate to Brazil.

Along with her husband, Aracy took a risk by circumventing immigration rules, allowing Jewish families to flee the atrocities of war. She was even spied on by the Gestapo, Germany’s secret police, for her anti-Nazi positions.

After the war, Aracy was honored by the Holocaust Museums in Jerusalem and Washington. In Rio Negro, it gives its name to the Citizen’s Library in the Volta Grande neighborhood.

Passport to Freedom

“Passaporte para Liberdade” was created and written by Mario Teixeira, in collaboration with English author Rachel Anthony, and directed by Jayme Monjardim.

The miniseries is Globo’s first production recorded entirely in English and will be shown in the version dubbed by the channel.

Aracy will be played by actress Sophie Charlotte and her husband, João Guimarães Rosa, by actor Rodrigo Lombardi. The cast also includes Tarcísio Filho, in the role of consul Souza Ribeiro, in addition to actors João Cortês, Bruce Gomlevsky and Jimmy London.

The airing takes place from December 20th, with episodes from Monday to Thursday.