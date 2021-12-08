God of War: See requirements and recommendations for playing on PC

Today (08), PlayStation has released a new trailer with a focus on improvements to the PC version of God of War, in addition to revealing the minimum and recommended PC requirements! Check it out below:

Minimum requirements:

Performance: 720p and 30 fps

Graphic preset: Low

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GTX 960 4GB or AMD R9 290X 4GB

Processor: Intel i5-2500k 3.3GHz or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 3.1GHz

Ram Memory: 8GB

Storage: 70GB (SSD is recommended)

Recommended requirements:

Performance: 1080p and 30 fps

Graphic resolution: Original

Graphics card: NVIDIA GTX 1060 6GB or AMD RX 570 6GB

Processor: Intel i5-6600k 3.5GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 2400G 3.6GHz

Ram Memory: 8GB

Storage: 70GB SSD

High requirements

Performance: 1080p at 60 fps

Graphic preset: Original

Graphics card: GTX 1070 8 GB or AMD RX 5600 XT 8 GB

Processor: Intel i7-4770k 3.5GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 2700 3.2GHz

Ram Memory: 8GB

Storage: 70GB SSD

Performance requirements

Performance: 1440p at 60 fps

Graphic preset: High

Graphics card: Nvidia RTX 2070 8GB or AMD RX 5700 XT 8GB

Processor: Intel i7-7770k (4.2GHz) or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (3.6GHz)

Ram Memory: 16GB

Storage: 70GB SSD

Ultra requirements

Performance: 4K and 60 fps

Graphics resolution: Ultra

Graphics card: Nvidia RTX 3080 10GB or AMD RX 6900 XT 16GB

Processor: Intel i9-9900k 3.6GHz or AMD Ryzen 9 3950X 3.5GHz

Ram Memory: 16GB

Storage: 70GB SSD

The game will run in native 4K, with framerate unlocked, with shadows in high definition, better reflections, support for Reflex technology and DLSS.

In addition, it will also be possible to play with your Dualshock 4 and Dualsense (in addition to other controls) and full customization of the buttons.

So, what did you think of the requirements? Will it run on your PC? Let us know in the comments section!