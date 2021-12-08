Gomes: Atlético de Madrid survives Champions League in Libertadores game – 12/07/2021

A European Champions League Libertadores game. That’s how we can summarize Tuesday’s Porto 1 x 3 Atlético de Madrid, which classified Simeone’s team for the round of 16.

With Milan’s 2-1 defeat by Liverpool, Porto’s game was the direct definition of the second wave. At Porto, the tie was enough. But Atlético, away from home, got the spot even after a bad group stage and the bad moment in the Spanish League.

In the month that Simeone completes ten years in office, Atlético played a game with the face of its coach. A tied match, in which race prevailed over technique, with tension, simulations, expulsions, pushing and shoving, a lot of bickering and cursing. All that was needed was turf invasion and bottle showers at the referee to be a totally South American game in Europe.

The first half was for Porto, who played better than Atlético – which was lacking in the defensive system. Milan came to open the scoreboard and have the vacancy, but soon suffered a draw against Liverpool, and Porto would be moving to the round of 16 with 0-0 at home.

In the second half, however, Atlético opened the scoring with a corner goal, at 11min. The ball fell to Griezmann, who just pushed. And then the game started to catch fire, as was to be expected.

In a move on the side of the field, Carrasco tries to hold the ball, the Brazilian Otávio tries to take it away, Carrasco takes a step back and the Porto player is down, as if he had taken an MMA blow. Red for Belgian. Tension took over the match, Otávio went back to simulating an aggression – but this time the referee didn’t fall for him. Immediately afterwards, another Brazilian, Matheus Cunha, did the same thing. It took a lot beyond Wendell and fell to the ground as if he’d been assaulted. Red for Wendell and 10 against 10 on the field.

From then on, Porto took control of the game in search of a draw. In stoppage time, however, Atlético killed the game with two South American goals – Correa and De Paul. There was still time for the home team to cash in, with a penalty.

Atlético found body and soul in Portugal. Now he needs to rediscover football before Sunday’s derby against Real Madrid.