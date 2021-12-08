Google Photos launches locked folder feature for all users

The Folder Locked feature was initially limited to Pixel smartphones only, but will soon be available to everyone as well.

The Google Photos locked folder feature will soon be available to all users. The feature hides your private and confidential photos from the gallery.

The new functionality was initially limited to Pixel smartphones only, but will soon be available to everyone as well. This means that other Android phones like Xiaomi, Oppo, OnePlus, Samsung and others will also have the feature. According to reports, some OnePlus and Samsung users have already received the feature.

According to Android Police, Google released the feature for non-pixel phones and some of the older Pixel phones that didn’t have the feature right away. Google announced the locked folder feature on Google in May.

As the name suggests, the feature can be used to hide private photos. Confidential or private photos that you don’t want people to see can now be password protected. For example, if your friend is browsing your phone’s gallery, they won’t be able to see photos that have been protected using the locked folder feature.

“With the folder locked, you can add photos to a password-protected space and they won’t appear as you scroll through photos or other apps on your phone. It will launch first on Google Pixel and more Android devices throughout the year,” Google said in announcing the feature.

Now that Google is rolling out the feature for more Android phones, it can be seen on devices running Android 6 or later. Users could access it on Pixel 2 with Android 11. The feature can be accessed from Photos > Library > Utilities. Google also revealed that the feature will be available for the iOS version of Google Photos later this year.

It is important to note that photos stored in the locked folder will not be backed up. This basically means the photos will disappear if you get rid of Google Photos.

So if you want to protect your private images, you will also have to store them separately as the images will remain in your folder until such time as you have the app on your phone. The day you delete Google Photos, you will lose access to your photos in the locked folder.