Google Releases 2021 Retrospective; see most searched terms

Google revealed this Wednesday (8) its retrospective with the list of most searched terms on the site in 2021. The already traditional list shows which were the most popular trends of the year in chronological order, in addition to allowing the user to filter by categories , such as Environment, Entertainment, News, Sports and Economy.

In addition to the list, the search giant also released a video bringing together the top 2021 global polls:

World’s Most Popular Searches in 2021:

Among the most searched terms globally, research on sports and market stand out. It is noteworthy that the Dogecoin currency was among the top five news polls of the year.

Searches of the year:

1. Australia vs India

2. India vs England

3. IPL

4. NBA

5. Euro 2021

News

1. Afghanistan

2. AMC Stock (stocks)

3. Vaccine for covid-19

4. Dogecoin

5. GME Stock (shares)

personalities

1) Alec Baldwin

2) Kyle Rittenhouse

3) Christian Eriksen

4) Tiger Woods

5) Simone Biles

Games

1. popcat

two. FIFA 2022

3. Battlefield 2042

4. Monster Hunter Rise

5. Resident Evil Village

Films

1. eternal

two. Black Widow

3. Dune

4. Shang-Chi

5. Red alert

deaths

1. DMX

2. Gabby Petito

3. Marília Mendonça

4. Prince Philip

5. Brian Laundrie

Series

1. Round 6

two. Bridgerton

3. WandaVision

4. Snake Kai

5. Loki

In Brazil, the year was marked by searches on vaccination against covid-19, with the search for immunizing agents being the second most important event of 2021. The first term most sought after by Brazilians was “Olympics 2021”. Check out the full list:

events

1. 2021 Olympics

2. COVID-19 vaccine

3. Whatsapp down

4. Henry Borel case

5. Lazarus Case

Searches of the year

1. Marília Mendonça

2. Euro Cup

3. Palm trees

4. Liberators

5. Brasileirão

What?

1. What is cringe?

2. What is tilt?

3. What happened to WhatsApp?

4. What is polytrauma?

5. What studies in gelotology?

personalities

1. Karol Conka

2. Silvio Santos

3. Luciano Szafir

4. Lucas Hairstyle

5. MC Livinho

TV shows

1) BBB 2021

two) power couple

3) On the edge

4) save yourself who can

5) The Farm 2021

How to be

1) How to be a cool person

2) How to be a Free Market delivery person

3) How to be a hacker

4) How to be an actress

5) How to be a model

football clubs

1) Palm trees

2) Corinthians

3) São Paulo

4) PSG

5) Saints

Films

1) eternal

two) Black Widow

3) Zack Snyder’s Justice League

4) Venom: Time of Carnage

5) Invocation of Evil 3