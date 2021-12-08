Government of SP reserves 12 million doses of CoronaVac of the 15 million that are stopped at Instituto Butantan for application in children | São Paulo

The government of São Paulo announced this Wednesday (8) that it will reserve 12 million doses of the CoronaVac vaccine against Covid-19 for use in children aged between 3 and 11 years. The vaccine, however, has not yet been approved for use in this audience.. According to Anvisa, there is a lack of complementary documents for it to be released (read more below).

“The government of the state of São Paulo has reserved 12 million doses of the CoronaVac vaccine for use in children aged 3 to 11 years”, said Governor João Doria (PSDB) on Wednesday.

The reservation announced on Wednesday is part of the extra batch of 15 million doses of CoronaVac that are stopped at Instituto Butantan. As revealed by the TV Globo, there was no purchase interest either by the Ministry of Health or by the states.

On Tuesday (7), the director of Butantan, Dimas Covas, said that the results of the immunogenicity studies that were contracted in an international laboratory for the definitive registration of Coronavac at the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) should come out in January 2022 .

On August 18, the agency had already denied a request by the institute to include children and adolescents aged 3 to 17 among those who can receive Coronavac in Brazil. The agency’s advisers understood that data from Butantan and the Chinese laboratory Sinovac were lacking for the release to take place.

According to Dimas Covas, the studies have already been presented twice, but were not accepted due to “bureaucratic procedures”.

“CoronaVac is the safest vaccine for this population [infantil]. In fact, it is the safest vaccine for all populations. Especially for this population, it is the vaccine that has the least adverse reactions, and this population responds in a very strong way. There are already numerous studies in this regard,” said Covas on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the director of Butantan also stated that he is negotiating the sale of extra doses of CoronaVac to South American countries or their inclusion in the Covax Facility consortium, co-led by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Butantan has 15 million doses of CoronaVac with no anticipated use

The Butantan Institute has 15 million doses of CoronaVac vaccine against Covid-19 in stock, according to a survey carried out by TV Globo. Neither the federal government nor the states expressed their intention to purchase the immunization agents.

CoronaVac, produced by Butantan in partnership with Chinese Sinovac, began to be applied to the Brazilian population at the beginning of this year, and was the only one available in the country. Later, three other vaccines became part of the national campaign: AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Janssen.

From January to September, 100 million doses of CoronaVac provided for in a contract with the Ministry of Health were delivered and distributed to the states, but Butantan also produced an extra batch of 15 million doses between July and August. It is these doses that are aimless. The validity of this batch runs until August 2022, according to Butantan.

The Ministry of Health stated that negotiations for new acquisitions are being pursued only with Pfizer and AstraZeneca, chosen because they already have registration of definitive use in the country.

The production of SP2 it also asked the 26 states plus the Federal District if there is an intention to purchase the immunizing agent directly from the institute. Everyone — including São Paulo — replied that they are not interested, because they have already received enough doses from the National Immunization Program (PNI).

Instituto Butantan studies effectiveness of CoronaVac against omicron variant

The epidemiologist and former coordinator of the PNI, Carla Domingues, highlights that the vaccine played a fundamental role in reducing serious cases and deaths. But in the current scenario, with the advancement of vaccination with other immunizing agents and without the application of a booster dose, for her, the use of CoronaVac is limited.

“If we had a record to use in children, I believe we would have a great vaccine. Because we know that inactivated vaccines are very important for use in children. So we would need to have this record so that vaccination could advance, especially for children from two to five years old,” said Domingues.

The general manager of medicines at Anvisa, Gustavo Mendes, says that the vaccine has not yet been authorized for use in children due to lack of complementary documents. One of them is the immunogenicity study, which should have been presented in January. The deadline has already been extended to March, and is now scheduled for January next year.

“It is a study in which what we call antibody titration is monitored over time. We need to monitor how much this type of antibody is present in the body over time. For children, it is still necessary to present a study that has statistical and significant relevance, showing that there really is a result that demonstrates protection for this population,” stated Mendes.

The Anvisa representative emphasizes that there is no security issue that could put those who took CoronaVac at risk, but it is necessary to monitor its effectiveness over time.

In a statement, Butantan highlighted that the vaccine is effective. Regarding the documents requested, the institute stated that it closed an agreement with Sinovac so that additional analyzes can be carried out. The samples are under legal procedures for submission and analysis according to the standard required by Anvisa, according to Butantan.

THE TV Globo questioned the Ministry of Health about the possibility of purchasing this batch of vaccines for donation to other countries, but the ministry only reinforced that it is now working with contracts with other manufacturers: Pfizer and AstraZeneca.