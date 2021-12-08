Government opens applications for temporary hiring of health professionals – Jobs

Altogether, the selection process has 79 vacancies for 15 different areas. Registration can be done until December 15th.

Selected professionals will be hired by the State Health Department. (Photo: Archive/Henrique Kawaminami)

This Tuesday (7), the selection process was opened to hire, on a temporary basis, health professionals to work directly in the Management of the Unified Health System. There are 79 vacancies in 15 different areas. Registration ends at 17:00 on December 15, 2021.

The vacancies are for the functions of physician, pharmacist-biochemist, nurse, dentist, accountant, law, administrator, nutritionist, physiotherapist, systems analyst, physical educator, psychologist, pedagogue and biologist. Interested parties must apply through the website www.concursos.ms.gov.br.

After completing the application form, the candidate must print the list of documents for curriculum evaluation, and fill it out (handwritten, in legible handwriting, or typed). Then sign, digitize and send to the e-mail: [email protected], together with copies, duly digitized in PDF (Portable Document Format) and legible. A list of documents for curriculum evaluation is available in the notice.

The list of candidates who had their applications in the selection process granted and rejected will be published through a special notice, to be published in the Electronic Official Gazette, at the address www.imprensaoficial.ms.gov.br.

To check the event schedule, the basic requirements, remuneration, service benefits, basic assignments, documents required for registration and values ​​of the titles that will be presented in the curricular evaluation stage, access pages 188 to 205 of edition No. 10.699 of the Official Gazette of State. (Click here)