Government rejects ‘vaccination passport’ and will require 5-day quarantine for unvaccinated travelers | Policy

The federal government announced this Tuesday (7) that it will request a five-day quarantine for unvaccinated travelers who leave other countries and land in Brazil. According to the government, the idea is to promote a “reopening of Brazilian borders” due to the high level of vaccination of the population.

This “reopening” cited by the ministers of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, and the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, only partially meets the recommendations that have been reinforced for more than a month by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

The agency defends a greater restriction in the access of foreigners to the country and the requirement of a complete vaccination certificate against Covid – the so-called “vaccine passport” – as an alternative to “self-quarantine”. In the statement, government representatives made no mention of the requirement for this document.

According to Queiroga, the government’s decision was to adopt two measures:

demand negative RT-PCR test, performed up to 72 hours before , for passengers coming from abroad and arriving in Brazil;

, for passengers coming from abroad and arriving in Brazil; demand five-day quarantine for unvaccinated individuals arriving in the country, followed by an RT-PCR test . If the result is negative, the passenger is released to transit on Brazilian soil.

“It is necessary to defend individual freedoms, respect the rights of Brazilians to freely access public health policies. And that is how it is, as Minister Ciro Nogueira said [Casa Civil], which we have already managed to immunize with the two doses about 80% of the Brazilian population over 14 years of age, our population that is vaccinated, more than 175 million inhabitants”, declared the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga.

“We met several times to seek an adequate decision-making process. The World Health Organization (WHO) itself, regarding the omicron variant […] It has already spoken out in this regard, saying of the responsibility it should have by imposing restrictions on citizens who eventually did not take their doses of vaccine,” said Queiroga.

“It is not possible to discriminate between vaccinated and unvaccinated people in order to impose restrictions thereafter. Even because it is already known that unfortunately the vaccine does not prevent transmission”, continued the minister.

The minister did not present, however, the entire argument defended by the WHO. The organization also called on countries to increase the capacity of their health services and vaccinate their population to combat the increase in cases caused by the omicron variant.

The organization also said that travel restrictions can buy time, but that alone is not the answer.

“THE [variante] delta is responsible for 99% of infections worldwide,” said WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan. “It would have to be more transmissible to compete and become dominant across the world. It’s possible, but difficult to predict.”

Passport for other vaccines is mandatory in several situations in the country

Requirement is ‘collar’, says Bolsonaro

Shortly before the ministers’ speech, president Jair Bolsonaro stated at a ceremony at the Planalto Palace that the vaccine passport, adopted in other countries, would be a “leash” for the population.

“We see a huge fight here now about the vaccine passport. Who is in favor, don’t forget: tomorrow someone can impose something on you that you are not favorable. And we ask: can those who take the vaccine contract the virus? You can and will. Can it transmit? Yes and it does. Can it die? Yes, it can, as many people have died, unfortunately. We ask: why the vaccination passport? Why this collar they want to put on the Brazilian people? “, he asked.

Earlier in the morning, the president distorted Anvisa’s proposal for the vaccine passport, saying that the agency was suggesting “close the airspace” of Brazil. Sought, the agency denied having made this proposal.