Government studies to limit the growth of Santos Dumont and build subway to Ilha do Governador to ‘save’ Galeão

BRASILIA – The government is working on two fronts to overcome resistance from the government of Rio to the privatization of Santos Dumont. Local authorities fear an emptying of Galeão (Tom Jobim), which could lose even more international flights and isolate the city, with an eventual expansion of the capital’s central terminal.

Mubadala:Where does the Arab fund that was Eike’s partner and maintains a discreet style want to reach Brazil?

One of the options is to limit the growth of Santos Dumont to allow the international airport to recover. The other is to use the resources from the concessions of the terminals to build a subway connecting the two airports, a project of R$5.5 billion.

According to technicians who are participating in the discussions, adjustments will be made to the Santos Dumont concession notice that, in practice, will allow Galeão more time to recover the volume of passengers.

The city’s international airport, privatized in 2013, never reached the number of passengers foreseen in the concession and saw international flights migrate to Guarulhos (SP).





Previous Photo







Next Photo



More deadline for works

One of the demands of the authorities in Rio is only to release the growth of Santos Dumont, including for international routes, when the city reaches minimum levels of passengers. Thus, they believe, there would be conditions for the two terminals to have economically sustainable operations.

Aviation:High cost, recession and Ômicron variant limit aviation resumption and drop in fares

To give Galeão a boost, operational adjustments will also be made at Santos Dumont: the deadline for the terminal operator to carry out the work that will allow obtaining international certification to expand flights will be increased from three to five years.

During this period, Santos Dumont will continue with the current 23 movements per hour (landing and takeoff), being able to receive only aircraft with capacity for up to 180 passengers – which will result in the maintenance of nine million per year, according to government sources.

Road Trips: Airfare soars and Brazilians switch planes for buses

After certification, it will be possible to carry out 30 movements per hour and the expectation is that the volume of users per year will rise to around 13 million passengers.

Changes also in Congonhas

The extension of the deadline for carrying out the work necessary to obtain international certification will also be adopted in Congonhas, which is expected to be awarded together with Santos Dumont.

The terminal in São Paulo currently operates with up to 33 movements per hour and receives 22 million passengers a year.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Executive aviation is growing in the country, but it is still for few people. The number of business aviation flights in the country has returned to pre-pandemic levels and is following an accelerated pace, according to statistics from the Brazilian Association of General Aviation (Abag) Photo: Edilson Dantas / Agência O Globo Landings and take-offs of private planes at airports such as Congonhas (SP) grew 27% between January and May this year, compared to the same period last year Photo: Edilson Dantas/2-7-2021 / Agência O Globo At the age of 59, 23 of which are dedicated to his family’s company, Usina Santa Adélia, Marcelo Bellodi has always cultivated a passion for airplanes. He took a driving license when he was still young. In 2010, he bought this jet, an Embraer Phenon 100 Photo: Edilson Dantas / Agência O Globo Private aircraft on the Congonhas runway (SP): maintenance costs for a private plane involve fuel, maintenance, crew salaries and hangar rental Photo: Edilson Dantas / Agência O Globo/2-7-2021 At the Tropic Air Hangar, millionaires’ planes are available for charter, which helps to reduce maintenance costs for this personal privilege. Photo: Edilson Dantas / Agência O Globo Businessman Marcelo Bellodi settles aboard his Embraer Phenon 100 jet, which is available for charters in the Tropic Air hangar when he is not using it Photo: Edilson Dantas / Agência O Globo/2-7-2021 Private planes on the runway at Congonhas airport in São Paulo. Demand for jets is driven by agribusiness. Executives from companies in the sector are the ones who most use private transport Photo: Edilson Dantas / Agência O Globo

Upon completion of the work, the number of movements per hour will reach 44 and the volume of passengers per year will reach 30 million, according to government estimates.

According to the latest version of the notice, Santos Dumont will be auctioned in terminal blocks with a minimum bid of R$ 355 million.

Do you want to live, work and undertake in Portugal? Check out the incentives to do this in the interior of the country

The total investment is estimated at R$2.3 billion, R$1.3 billion of which at Santos Dumont alone, due to the need to carry out works to correct inadequacies and obtain international certification.

In addition, another suggestion analyzed by the government is to define that part of the resources to be paid by the concessionaires of the two airports to the Federal Government as concessions may be applied in the construction of a subway to connect the central area of ​​Rio to Ilha do Governador.

Auction in April 2022

The idea is for the BNDES to be ahead of the project, which is considered essential to improve passenger access to Galeão. The State has a pre-project that foresees the construction of a surface subway, an investment estimated at R$ 5.5 billion.

Tourism takes off:With vaccination, occupation reacts in hotels and companies start to hire again

It is expected that the board of the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) will approve, next week, the bidding notice for the 7th and final concession round for the airport sector, which includes Santos Dumont, Congonhas, Belém and small terminals.

The documents will be sent to the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU), which will have the final word.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Newly-elected German Chancellor Olaf Scholz sits on the government bench after taking office during a session of the lower house of the German Bundestag parliament in Berlin, Germany Photo: FABRIZIO BENSCH / REUTERS Chileans gather to await the approval of a bill to legalize same-sex marriage in Chile. The Chilean congress approved and the measure has the support of President Sebastián Piñera, who must sanction it, and will also allow same-sex couples to adopt children. Photo: MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP Figure representing the devil burns during the celebration of the Virgin of the Immaculate Conception, in Guatemala City. The event marks the beginning of Christmas in Guatemala Photo: ORLANDO ESTRADA / AFP The Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft carrying the crew of Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin, Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa and his production assistant Yozo Hirano takes off for the International Space Station (ISS) of the Moscow-rented Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan Photo: KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa Photo: SHAMIL ZHUMATOV / REUTERS Family lights candles at Comuna 13 on Candle Day in Medellín, Colombia. This is a traditional Colombian festival commemorating the Immaculate Conception of the Virgin Mary and marks the beginning of the Christmas season, lighting candles in their homes, streets and cemeteries to decorate the graves of their loved ones. Photo: JOAQUIN SARMIENTO / AFP

The government wants a period of 70 days between the approval of the Court and the holding of the auction – which should take place between April and May 2022.

Until then, the government intends to close a mechanism with the economic team that will allow the use of part of the grant resources in the mobility work in Rio.

Voluntary resignation

The block led by Congonhas has a minimum bid of R$487 million and a total investment of R$5.3 billion. Of the amount, R$ 3.5 billion will be required for the certification work at the terminal in São Paulo. Belém will have a minimum bid of R$ 55 million and a total investment of R$ 870 million.

In addition to these numbers, the notice provides that concessionaires will pay Infraero R$1.9 billion to fund the voluntary dismissal of civil servants.

According to government technicians, ten large investors, including those operating in Brazil and new ones, have shown interest in participating in the dispute, including the Galeão concessionaire. High premiums are expected, said a source familiar with the discussions.