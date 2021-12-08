Government studies to limit the growth of Santos Dumont and build subway to Ilha do Governador to ‘save’ Galeão

BRASILIA – The government is working on two fronts to overcome resistance from the government of Rio to the privatization of Santos Dumont. Local authorities fear an emptying of Galeão (Tom Jobim), which could lose even more international flights and isolate the city, with an eventual expansion of the capital’s central terminal.
One of the options is to limit the growth of Santos Dumont to allow the international airport to recover. The other is to use the resources from the concessions of the terminals to build a subway connecting the two airports, a project of R$5.5 billion.
According to technicians who are participating in the discussions, adjustments will be made to the Santos Dumont concession notice that, in practice, will allow Galeão more time to recover the volume of passengers.
The city’s international airport, privatized in 2013, never reached the number of passengers foreseen in the concession and saw international flights migrate to Guarulhos (SP).
More deadline for works
One of the demands of the authorities in Rio is only to release the growth of Santos Dumont, including for international routes, when the city reaches minimum levels of passengers. Thus, they believe, there would be conditions for the two terminals to have economically sustainable operations.
To give Galeão a boost, operational adjustments will also be made at Santos Dumont: the deadline for the terminal operator to carry out the work that will allow obtaining international certification to expand flights will be increased from three to five years.
During this period, Santos Dumont will continue with the current 23 movements per hour (landing and takeoff), being able to receive only aircraft with capacity for up to 180 passengers – which will result in the maintenance of nine million per year, according to government sources.
After certification, it will be possible to carry out 30 movements per hour and the expectation is that the volume of users per year will rise to around 13 million passengers.
Changes also in Congonhas
The extension of the deadline for carrying out the work necessary to obtain international certification will also be adopted in Congonhas, which is expected to be awarded together with Santos Dumont.
The terminal in São Paulo currently operates with up to 33 movements per hour and receives 22 million passengers a year.
Upon completion of the work, the number of movements per hour will reach 44 and the volume of passengers per year will reach 30 million, according to government estimates.
According to the latest version of the notice, Santos Dumont will be auctioned in terminal blocks with a minimum bid of R$ 355 million.
The total investment is estimated at R$2.3 billion, R$1.3 billion of which at Santos Dumont alone, due to the need to carry out works to correct inadequacies and obtain international certification.
In addition, another suggestion analyzed by the government is to define that part of the resources to be paid by the concessionaires of the two airports to the Federal Government as concessions may be applied in the construction of a subway to connect the central area of Rio to Ilha do Governador.
Auction in April 2022
The idea is for the BNDES to be ahead of the project, which is considered essential to improve passenger access to Galeão. The State has a pre-project that foresees the construction of a surface subway, an investment estimated at R$ 5.5 billion.
It is expected that the board of the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) will approve, next week, the bidding notice for the 7th and final concession round for the airport sector, which includes Santos Dumont, Congonhas, Belém and small terminals.
The documents will be sent to the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU), which will have the final word.
The government wants a period of 70 days between the approval of the Court and the holding of the auction – which should take place between April and May 2022.
Until then, the government intends to close a mechanism with the economic team that will allow the use of part of the grant resources in the mobility work in Rio.
Voluntary resignation
The block led by Congonhas has a minimum bid of R$487 million and a total investment of R$5.3 billion. Of the amount, R$ 3.5 billion will be required for the certification work at the terminal in São Paulo. Belém will have a minimum bid of R$ 55 million and a total investment of R$ 870 million.
In addition to these numbers, the notice provides that concessionaires will pay Infraero R$1.9 billion to fund the voluntary dismissal of civil servants.
According to government technicians, ten large investors, including those operating in Brazil and new ones, have shown interest in participating in the dispute, including the Galeão concessionaire. High premiums are expected, said a source familiar with the discussions.