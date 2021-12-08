Gracyanne Barbosa dispenses panties in a look to enjoy Gkay’s Farofa – Famous

Gracyanne Barbosa bets on a daring look and almost shows too much in Gkay’s Farofa (photo: Reproduo/Instagram)

Gracyanne Barbosa



chose a bold look to attend the



Gkay stuff



. The event that aims to celebrate the comedian’s birthday



Gessica Kayane



, More known as



Gkay



.

The fitness muse was present this Tuesday night (12/07), on the second night of the party with her husband, the singer



beautiful



, and it gave people talk on social media.

With the dress full of cutouts and strips of nude color, the digital influencer dispensed with panties and bra and flaunted her ripped curves.

in your profile of



Instagram



,



gracyanne



shared event record and tore up praise for the three-day party that is stopping



strength



, at the



supper



.

“I need to talk about last night, be with friends, meet amazing people that I follow through social networks, a day to see/feel the virtual, becoming real! There were so many hugs (all tested negative and vaccinated), smiles, laughs and that good feeling of being surrounded by good people!”, she said.

“How nice to be able to be around people we admire, who cheer for success and who somehow inspire us, right? It was wonderful to be with you and today there’s more!”, he added.

“Sister, you are amazing and you deserve the world! Thank you for providing us with moments like this!”, she added, thanking the host for the invitation.

In the publication’s comments, fans didn’t leave it for less and praised the beauty of



Gracyanne Barbosa



. “You are a separate event,” wrote a follower. “My muse,” stated another. “God in the ass, what a body,” reinforced a third. “Best look, wonderful,” said another. “Queen of beauty”, completed one more. “Literally gave everything away, loved it,” said one admirer.

Check it out below: