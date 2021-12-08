Gracyanne Barbosa dispenses panties in a look to enjoy Gkay’s Farofa – Famous

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 3 mins ago Entertainment Comments Off on Gracyanne Barbosa dispenses panties in a look to enjoy Gkay’s Farofa – Famous 0 Views

reproduce
Gracyanne Barbosa bets on a daring look and almost shows too much in Gkay’s Farofa (photo: Reproduo/Instagram)

Gracyanne Barbosa

chose a bold look to attend the

Gkay stuff

. The event that aims to celebrate the comedian’s birthday


Gessica Kayane

, More known as

Gkay

.

The fitness muse was present this Tuesday night (12/07), on the second night of the party with her husband, the singer


beautiful

, and it gave people talk on social media.

With the dress full of cutouts and strips of nude color, the digital influencer dispensed with panties and bra and flaunted her ripped curves.

in your profile of

Instagram

,

gracyanne

shared event record and tore up praise for the three-day party that is stopping

strength

, at the

supper

.

“I need to talk about last night, be with friends, meet amazing people that I follow through social networks, a day to see/feel the virtual, becoming real! There were so many hugs (all tested negative and vaccinated), smiles, laughs and that good feeling of being surrounded by good people!”, she said.

“How nice to be able to be around people we admire, who cheer for success and who somehow inspire us, right? It was wonderful to be with you and today there’s more!”, he added.

“Sister, you are amazing and you deserve the world! Thank you for providing us with moments like this!”, she added, thanking the host for the invitation.

In the publication’s comments, fans didn’t leave it for less and praised the beauty of

Gracyanne Barbosa

. “You are a separate event,” wrote a follower. “My muse,” stated another. “God in the ass, what a body,” reinforced a third. “Best look, wonderful,” said another. “Queen of beauty”, completed one more. “Literally gave everything away, loved it,” said one admirer.

Check it out below:

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Were Mila Moreira and Clodovil brothers? Journalist unravels the past and says yes

According to information, Mila Moreira, who died this week, was the sister of the stylist …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved