Graduation ceremony is spoiled by uncontrolled hose

Students were celebrating graduation when they were “attacked” by an out-of-control air hose, which forced them to flee the stage. This was the unexpected end of a blended ceremony in Lima, Peru.

Six students represented the graduating class at the Cibertec party, an institute that offers technical and higher education courses in management, communication and information technology, when the equipment that was supposed to throw confetti on them had a defect, releasing compressed air on those present.

The incident was recorded by the educational institution’s cameras, which broadcast the event live on social networks, with several of the students participating in a virtual way, on a screen installed behind those present.

As the capes were thrown up, to the sound of the classic “We Are The Champions“, by the band Queen, there was a failure in the fire extinguishers improvised by the organization for the scenic effect, with the hoses coming loose and creating the scenario of “gotcha” at the end of the ceremony.

Trying to avoid the compressed air, everyone present on stage started to run. One of the students ends up falling to the ground while trying to flee the place and is rescued by one of the organization’s members.

The video was recorded last Sunday (5). Despite the scare, no one was hurt and the unusual scenes became a hit on social media, with more than 200 thousand views.

In a note to the Peruvian press, Cibertec informed that there was a problem with the compressed air propeller that released the confetti at the end of the ceremony. The equipment hose came off and compressed air began to be thrown towards the guests.

“Fortunately, this substance is not flammable or toxic and our security team quickly resolved the mishap, without any damage. We carried out the necessary assessments to prevent such mishaps from happening again”, concluded the institute.