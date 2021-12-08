Grêmio management denies Douglas Costa’s request to participate in a party two days before the decision | Guild

On the eve of the match that will decide whether to drop to Serie B or stay in Serie A, Grêmio had to deal with a new backstage crisis involving Douglas Costa. The striker requested release to participate in a party in Rio de Janeiro, but was denied the request by the club.

The information was disclosed by columnist Ancelmo Gois, from the newspaper O Globo, and confirmed by ge. The party would be held last Tuesday, at the Copacabana Palace hotel, two days before the confrontation against Atlético-MG, at Arena, for the last round of the Brasileirão.

Also according to the columnist, the event was to celebrate the player’s marriage to model Nathalia Feix, held in June, in the Dominican Republic. On the occasion, Douglas Costa was released by Grêmio’s management and embezzled the team against Fluminense, for the 12th round of the Brasileirão.

Douglas Costa’s wedding party was initially scheduled for after the end of the Brasileirão, as the expectation was that the championship would end on Sunday. The event has been postponed and will be held on a new date.

Douglas Costa deleted all the photos with the Grêmio shirt and references to the club on his Instagram profile last Tuesday, which is seen as a possible sign of discomfort generated by the episode.

The 10 shirt comes back from suspension for the last round of the Brasileirão after being left out of the 1-1 draw with Corinthians, last Sunday. Even so, he accompanied the delegation in São Paulo.

He received the third yellow card for delaying the exit of the field after being substituted in the victory against São Paulo, was criticized by fans for this and hit back with offenses on a social network.