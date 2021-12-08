Grêmio’s big card up its sleeve not to be relegated

Grêmio has an important card up its sleeve in this last round of the Brasileirão 2021 and that can help save the team from relegation. The tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul has more victories than the direct competitors Juventude and Bahia and this is the first tie-breaker in the case of equal points.

In fact, at this time Bahia and Grêmio won 11 games each. The point is that to get tied in the score, the Steel Tricolor has to lose and the Immortal wins their game. If that happens, the two will go to 43 points and the tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul would have 12 wins.

Juventude won 10 times at the Brasileirão 2021, it is the team that lost the least among the three, but it is also the one that won the least. Thus, Papo would be behind the two rivals in the case of a triple draw with 43 points and Bahia would be the middle team.

Grêmio suffers from fireworks and provocations before playing with Corinthians

Portal do Gremista has sometimes published content that talks about the lack of draws. To have an idea, Ceará, in 10th place, has the same 11 Grêmio victories, but they drew 17 times and lost nine, Grêmio lost 19. Therefore, if they had exchanged defeats for draws, they could have been out of Z4.

Guild has a one in nine chance

Adding the three games that matter to the tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul in Brasileirão 2021, there are nine possible combinations of results. And in only one of them Grêmio escapes relegation to Serie B.

For the first time in history we may have a team dropping with 46 points, as long as Bahia and Juventude win their games. In the case of Grêmio, salvation would come with 43 points, something that has already happened with other teams in the running points.

