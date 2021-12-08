Grounded SAAF Gripens – Cavok Brasil

The South African Air Force’s (SAAF) Gripen fleet is temporarily grounded, with no operational aircraft, due to lack of funding and maintenance and support contracts not being renewed in time, but the Gripens are likely to return to flying in the new year.

In a statement resulting from several media investigations, the South African Department of Defense said that the Air Defense capability of the South African National Defense Force (SANDF) was negatively impacted by protracted discussions regarding maintenance contracts.

“Following a lengthy discussion between the South African Air Force (SAAF), through Armscor and Saab on the Gripen contract, proposals have been submitted by both parties and are being analyzed to ensure that the matter is addressed conclusively by the parties involved. It is regrettable that the discussions took longer than expected as a result, negatively impacting Air Defense capability,” said Siphiwe Dlamini, Head of Communications at the Department of Defense.

He added that “SAAF is confident that a solution will be found to resolve this issue. Due to the sensitivity surrounding the discussion, the negotiations cannot be made public”.

Darren Olivier, Director of the African Defense Review, notes that, “Thanks to this delay, the SAAF Gripen fleet has been paralyzed for three months and will likely not return to the air until late January at the earliest.”

He believes it is a crisis mainly caused by severe budget cuts, “but apparently made worse by a dysfunctional relationship between SAAF and Armscor and poor contract management. This is a crisis that should never have reached this point.”

At least in August of this year, negotiations on placing new support contracts for Hawk and Gripen were still ongoing due to “high fixed costs”.

DefenseWeb understands that maintenance and support contracts were not renewed on time due to the requirements of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), the incorrect implementation of the Preferred Procurement regulations by Armscor, and funding restrictions.

It is believed that half of the Gripen’s 26-aircraft fleet was cannibalized for replacement parts, while the crew lost money due to lack of flight hours. This is compounded by the lack of PC-7 Mk II trainers available.