Guild schedules Kannemann’s surgery. Back can take up to four months

The Grêmio set the date for the surgery on Walter Kannemann, who has a lesion in the hip region. Club and player signed an agreement for the intervention to be carried out in Porto Alegre, by a physician specializing in impact syndrome. The procedure takes place this Wednesday (8), as found by UOL Esporte. The forecast is that the defender will take up to four months to return to acting.

The estimated return period is due to the characteristics of the lesion, which requires a period without impact after surgery.

The date of Walter Kannemann’s surgery was one of the daily affairs of the Grêmio in recent weeks. The defender came to embezzle the team at the last minute against América-MG and Flamengo, for feeling pain in the hip region when warming up minutes before the ball rolled. In other games, the player acted with the infiltration feature.

Throughout 2021, Kannemann even performed a procedure considered palliative. The defender performed hyaluronic acid infiltration in the hip to reduce impact pain. The effect lasted for a few weeks.

The hip surgery, therefore, had been agreed for some time, but it was postponed due to Grêmio’s situation in the Brazilian Championship. Suspended for the third yellow card, Kannemann is out of the game with Atlético-MG, on Thursday (9).

With Juventude’s defeat by São Paulo, on Monday at Morumbi, Grêmio reaches the last round still with mathematical chances of escaping relegation, but they need a combination of three results. Victory against Galo and defeats by Bahia and Juventude, in matches with Fortaleza and Corinthians, respectively.