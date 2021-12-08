“Haaland is angry” at Champions’ departure, Reus reveals | Champions League

Borussia Dortmund said goodbye to Champions League on tuesday with the rout over Besiktas, by 5 to 0 . Forward Erling Haaland entered the second half and scored two goals, both with headers. Team captain and another highlight of the game, Marco Reus commented that the Norwegian had his head running a mile a minute.

— I just spoke to him in the locker room and he’s mad at the elimination. I didn’t talk to him about his future, that’s for another day. It will be a topic that we will talk about, but now that was not what worried him. He just wanted to win and score goals. He’s glad he’s in shape, he knows what’s here. In the end he will have to make a decision – Reus told the “Amazon Prime” right after the match at the Westfalenstadion.

According to the club’s executive director, Hans-Joachim Watzke, talks with Haaland representatives are expected to take place in the coming weeks, but a greater definition of the player’s future is only expected for March or April.

Haaland screams during the Champions League game between Borussia Dortmund and Besiktas — Photo: Getty Images

Due to some injuries suffered at the start of the season, Haaland has only been able to play three of Borussia Dortmund’s six games in the group stage of the Champions League. Even so, he leaves the competition with three goals scored.

“Erling is in shape again.” When he scores, he feels healthy and well. It was clear that he could only play for half an hour, and I believe that was good for him. We managed to relieve him a little – commented coach Marco Rose, at a press conference.

Norwegian striker has 17 goals in 13 games played this season.