Halo Infinite does not allow you to repeat campaign missions in the same save • Eurogamer.pt

Update

343 Industries has confirmed that it is working on a feature that will allow it to replay campaign missions in the same save.

Paul Crocker of 343 confirmed to The Verge that they don’t have a date to share yet, but they are working on it.

??We want to have a replay feature that works well and when you have a more open game it gets more complicated,?? confirmed Crocker.

Original

The Halo Infinite campaign is almost upon us and Microsoft has confirmed that one of the features existing in previous games in the series will not be available in this new release.

As in games like Destiny and in contrast to the previous ones in the Halo series, Infinite takes you to an open world and doesn’t allow you to repeat campaign missions in the same save. If you lose any of the collectibles, you can go back to the mission location in that open world to pick it up, but in the case of the first two missions, you’ll have to create a new save.

Speaking to Polygon, Microsoft confirmed that this option is not present in Halo Infinite in the traditional way, which through a menu allows you to repeat missions, choose difficulty and activate skulls.

“After the game ends, you have the option to continue exploring the scene, but for missions like the first two, where you’re not in the ring yet, you can’t replay in the same game file.”

Microsoft makes it clear that you can collect audio files, hunt targets and get stuff you missed, but you can’t repeat campaign missions in the same save.