Hazelnut prevents cell damage and cardiovascular disease

Today, Wednesday (08), the Tecno Notícias vegetable team shows how the hazelnut it can be, in addition to being tasty, very beneficial to health. The properties of nut they accompany a much appreciated versatility in chocolates, creams and other foods that are commonly consumed at Christmas time.

Most of the chocolate industry uses hazelnuts to compose its most successful products, such as the famous creams sold on a large scale. Fruit of the hazel tree, it can include any nut that is of the species Corylus avellana.

Originally from North America, its tree is grown mainly in cold climates. In addition, it can move a large part of the economy of producing countries, as the chocolate market is one of the most profitable.

Advantages of consuming hazelnut and its nutritional properties

The advantages of consuming hazelnut are not only in its flavor, but it also includes cosmetic solutions such as body and hair oils. It can also be consumed fresh, roasted, ground, as flour or snacks. its nutritional value is presented with proteins, carbohydrates, fiber, vitamins A and D.

Furthermore, it is also rich in amine, magnesium, copper and manganese. In its world of nutrition, this nut has vitamins of the B6 complex and minerals such as phosphorus, potassium, zinc, folate, omega 6, omega 9 and oleic acid. Mono and polyunsaturated fats are also part of the composition, in addition to a significant amount of fatty acids and phytic acid, as well as dietary fiber.

Thus, with its nutritional richness, its antioxidant power helps protect the body against oxidative stress. This movement prevents damage to the cell structure. Likewise, hazelnut protects the heart from diseases such as myocardial infarction, in addition to reducing cholesterol and triglyceride levels.

It is noteworthy that it also normalizes blood pressure, according to a study carried out on people who ingested 29 to 69 grams daily. In addition, hazelnut also has anti-inflammatory properties.

Studies carried out from the consumption of this nut have shown that it alone is not enough to benefit the human body, since a daily diet rich in other foods with the same properties must be conducted, always maintaining a good balance in the diet.