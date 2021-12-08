He returned! NASA Completes Recovery of Hubble Telescope

After 42 days with its scientific instruments in safe mode, the Hubble Space Telescope was once again fully operational. According to NASA, on Monday (6), the team responsible for the observatory managed to recover the Imaging Spectrograph, the only instrument that needed to be put back online.

NASA managed to retrieve all scientific instruments from the Hubble telescope. Image: AleksandrMorrisovich – Shutterstock

“The team will continue to work on developing and testing software changes to the instruments that would allow them to conduct scientific operations, even if they encounter several lost synchronization messages in the future,” the agency said in a statement published on Tuesday (7).

On October 25, Hubble experienced a failure to sync its internal communications. This left all of his scientific instruments down and rendered him temporarily inoperable.

When the first instrument was retrieved, the Advanced Research Camera (ACS), on November 7, the telescope’s scientific operations could resume, even with the other instruments still in “safe mode”.

Then it was the turn of the equipment most used by Hubble, the Wide Field Camera 3 (Wide Field Camera, literally translated), recovered on the 21st, followed by the Cosmic Origins Spectrograph.

According to NASA, the Hubble team will continue working to prevent the problems from happening again, and the first move in that direction will be a software update scheduled to be installed later this month on the Cosmic Origins Spectrograph. The agency claims that, just like this one, all the scientific instruments in the telescope will be updated.

James Webb Space Telescope being fueled. It will be launched on the 22nd and will help Hubble in its research by carrying out infrared observations. Credit: ESA / CNES / Arianespace

Hubble will soon be joined in space by another powerful telescope, the James Webb Space Telescope, a collaboration between NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Canadian Space Agency. Webb observes in infrared so you can make unique observations that complement Hubble’s research.

“With the launch of the Webb telescope planned for late December, NASA hopes the two observatories will work together in this decade, expanding our knowledge of the cosmos even further,” agency officials said.

Hubble spent 33 days in safe mode last time

Just over five months ago, Hubble stayed in safe mode for 33 days. At the time, the possibility of the observatory having “dead for good” was even considered, which (thankfully) was not the case. The problems were in the backup Power Control Unit (PCU) and also in the backup Command / Scientific Data Formatter (CU/SDF) Unit across from the Scientific Instrument and Command and Data Handling (SI C&DH) unit ). While the PCU distributes power to the SI C&DH components, the CU/SDF sends and formats commands and data.

The most recent issue, fully resolved this week, began on October 23, but the mission team managed to reset the instruments and resume scientific operations the next morning. However, hours later, scientific instruments again issued error codes, indicating multiple loss of synchronization messages. As a result, they autonomously entered safe mode states as scheduled.

