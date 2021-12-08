Helena Rizzo praises Daphne after offering her internship: “Precious, capable and creative”
Participants arrive for the last test of Caixa MisteriosaCarlos Reinis/Band
Caixa Misteriosa’s challenge was to work only with white ingredients and apply food coloringCarlos Reinis/Band
Scallops with squid was Isabella’s best dishCarlos Reinis/Band
Isabella, winner of the Caixa Misteriosa challenge, was the first finalistCarlos Reinis/Band
Jacquin presents the last elimination test of the season: a banquet with a wreath of rack of lamb accompanied by sautéed vegetables, plus a fruit pavlova for dessertCarlos Reinis/Band
Pabllo Vittar arrives to accompany the final examCarlos Reinis/Band
The singer followed the process of the participantsCarlos Reinis/Band
And he even had a chat with Isabella on the mezzanineCarlos Reinis/Band
Pabllo also landed with the judgesCarlos Reinis/Band
Eduardo was the best in the competition – and guaranteed a place on the mezzanineCarlos Reinis/Band
The participant prepared a carré wreath that filled the eyes and mouth of the judges.Carlos Reinis/Band
Daphne was the 23rd eliminated from the programCarlos Reinis/Band
And in addition to taking home a Jacquin brooch, she also received job offers from him and Helena RizzoCarlos Reinis/Band
Isabella, Eduardo and Kelyn secured a spot in the MasterChef 2021 finalCarlos Reinis/Band
