Hernanes reveals demand for Sport, but indicates that the future could be in Italy: “I still don’t know what I want” | sport

– The contract ends now. My will… I still don’t know what I want, actually. I have my children who are in Italy and I miss them a lot. So I’m going to take these days now to rest and reflect a lot. Sport expressed the situation they would like, proposed to me. Now it’s up to us to talk. I will reflect a lot – said the athlete, in an interview with ge.

Sport’s interest in renewing the contract with Hernanes has been discussed internally over the past few weeks. But officially the club still does not confirm the existence of a proposal.

At the same time, despite Rubro-negro’s interest in keeping him, the midfielder had the idea of ​​defining the future only after the end of the Brazilian Nationals (which still has the last round pending). Sport faces Athletico, on Thursday, but had its relegation to Serie B mathematically confirmed in advance.

The 08 shirt is 36 years old and arrived at Sport in August, after deciding to terminate his contract with São Paulo. He wanted space to act and debuted at Ilha do Retiro as the club’s main signing of the season. He assumed the position of reference and played 17 matches for Leão, without scoring goals or giving assists.