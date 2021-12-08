High interest rates slow down the economy, but do not cause recession, says Guedes on the eve of BC’s decision

At an event with businessmen from the industry, the Minister of Economy rebutted criticism and stated: ‘When I look to the future, I cannot see Brazil not growing’

On the eve of the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank (BC) on the new high of the Selic, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, said on Tuesday, 7, that the rise in interest rates leads to a slowdown in activities, but not enough to cause a recession. The head of the economic team justified the more optimistic view as a response to the “skepticism” of political opponents who were defeated in the last elections. “We have to react to this, and not with pride. We react by saying: ‘look, inflation is going up, it’s a problem all over the world. The Central Bank is raising interest rates, this slows down growth, but it does not cause recession’”, said Guedes at an event with businessmen, promoted by National Confederation of Industries (CNI). The BC releases after 18:30 this Wednesday, 8, the new level of interest rates amid the deterioration of inflation expectations for this year and 2022. The consensus of analysts is for a new high of 1.5 percentage points in the Selic, raising the basic interest rate of the Brazilian economy to 9.25% per year. If confirmed, the Selic will turn the year at the highest level since 2016, when it was 13.75%.

Citing the investments made in the country and the transformation of economic matrices to sustainable and digital axes, Guedes stated that, when he looks to the future, “I cannot see Brazil not growing”, adding that “there are evidently difficulties ahead”. The minister also again criticized those who forecast a sharp drop for the economy next year and said again that activities returned to a “V” – when a sharp drop is followed by a bold rise. “The skepticism is rolled over year after year as the worst expectations are frustrated. Brazil returned in a ‘V’, rose 5.5%, preserved 11 million jobs in the private sector, protected 68 million Brazilians and returned with structural reforms. For the second time, we surprised skeptics, especially those who look at us from the outside with the eyes of the election losers”. The financial market estimates that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) end this year with a high of 4.71%, while for next year the performance is estimated to advance by 0.51% — with entities projecting even a negative result. To businessmen, Guedes classified as “small talk” and “false narratives” the criticisms that the country is experiencing a moment of uncontrolled public spending. “We arrived with a deficit of 2% of GDP, and in the first year we pulled it to 1%. The disease came, we were at 10.5% of GDP, and this year we are going to close with 1% of GDP. No country in the world has done this”, he stated. “There was no shortage of money for health care, but this did not turn into an electoral spree for anyone. The deficit, the following year, returned to what it was before.”

Guedes also defended the reform agenda and stated that there was no lack of commitment from the federal government in forwarding proposals to unlock the economy. “The reforms are there [no Congresso]. Whoever asks for administrative reform is there, it has already been delivered. Whoever asks for tax reform is there. It’s all there, all you have to do is approve”, he said. To industry businessmen, the Minister of Economy also said that the Social Security reform approved at the end of the first year of government fell short of expectations by the economic team. “We didn’t complete it, we wanted to do more, we wanted to put in place a capitalization system with guaranteed savings. Brazil would be ensuring higher interest rates on investment and future growth, but they let us do it only by half”, he said.