High Selic May Make Foreign Exchange Hedged Funds More Attractive, Report Says; understand

(Shutterstock)

The increase in the Selic rate, which should be announced this Wednesday (8) by the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), of the Central Bank, may increase the return of international investment funds with hedge (protection) exchange rate. In other words: funds that invest abroad, but without exposure to variations of the dollar against the real or any other currency, can benefit from the increase in the basic interest rate, from 7.75% to the 9.25% per year expected by the market .

In a report sent to clients, analysts Clara Sodré, Rodrigo Sgavioli and Pedro Matos, from XP, explained that when investing in a stock or fixed income fund that buys assets abroad and does not run the risk of currency, the investor receives the percentage of return on the fund abroad added to the variation of the Interbank Deposit Certificate (CDI) rate, which has a return very close to the Selic rate, discounted from the foreign currency interest rate and a risk premium for investing in Brazil.

In practice, this occurs because when there are “exchanges” of currencies (dollar for real, for example), the manager not only exchanges the variation that exists between them, but also the interest rate differential. If it is an investment in the United States, the manager will “exchange” the American rate for the Brazilian one and carry this differential to the Brazilian investor.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Therefore, they observe, when the Selic increases, the interest received by the manager when carrying out this operation tends to rise as well. “The funds hedged they offer Brazilian investors the opportunity to capture a strategy that benefits indirectly from the increase in interest rates”, note the experts.

To exemplify the gains from this type of strategy, XP’s analysis team simulated the return of the PIMCO Income FIC FIM IE fund (black line in the graph below). This is a Brazilian fund that invests in an international fixed income fund (represented by the red line).

PIMCO’s fund performs an operation of hedge exchange rate, that is, the original fund invests in fixed income securities abroad and the fund in Brazil protects against changes in the dollar against the real.

Through the graph, according to them, it is possible to verify that, over time, the performance of the international fund hedged here in Brazil is higher when compared to the accumulated return of the original fund in dollars in the same period.

“Realize that in this case, with the exchange rate protection, the rate differential is a decisive factor for the increase in profitability. This happens because […] the operation of hedge allows the fund to capture the distortion of rates, mitigating the exchange rate variation of the operation”, they highlighted.

To better understand which products could benefit from such strategies, XP’s analysis team listed 11 funds with varied strategies and compositions, but which share currency protection:

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

care

Although the strategy can increase the funds’ return when the Selic is in a high cycle, this type of allocation does not remove the total risk of the position – whether in terms of credit, liquidity, or market risk.

“It will act by minimizing part of the risk, in this case, removing the risk of exchange variation. The portfolio continues with its exposure to the risks of the assets in which the fund is allocated”, they assess. “For this reason, it is necessary for investors to pay attention to the selection of products, choosing managers and strategies that make sense for their portfolio and that present consistency in return”, the specialists note.

Related