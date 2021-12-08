Hollywood Actress Vents After Losing 30 Kg: ‘Made Millions Being Funny Fat’ | celebrities



Posted 12/07/2021 15:20 | Updated 12/07/2021 15:21

Rio – Known for acting in Hollywood comedy films, actress Rebel Wilson says she faced resistance from her team when she decided to lose weight during the coronavirus pandemic. The comedian shocked fans in August 2020 by showing the result of her exercise routine, which led to her losing 30 kilos.

In an interview with BBC News, the Australian revealed that her team in Hollywood was worried about the fact that the comedian earns high money for being an overweight comedy actress. “They were like, ‘Why? Why would you do that?'” Wilson reported. “Because I was making millions of dollars being the funny fat girl,” she declared.

The 41-year-old artist also explained that her weight loss was the result of an intense workout of exercise and changes in her eating habits. Rebel highlighted that she decided to focus on her health during 2020 because of her goal of freezing eggs, which motivated her to reach the 74 kilos she weighed at the end of 2020. The actress is known for working in films such as ” As Trapaceiras”, “Megarromântico”, by Netflix, and in the musical trilogy “A Escolha Perfeita”.