Hong Kong Scientists Unveil Microscope Image of Ômicron Variant

HONG KONG — The University of Hong Kong (HKU) on Wednesday unveiled an image of the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus taken with an electron microscope.

Understand: Why Ômicron can be a ‘Christmas gift’

Professors Malik Peiris, from the School of Public Health, and John Nicholls, from the Department of Pathology, performed a micrograph of a monkey kidney cell (Vero E6) after infection with Covid-19.

In a smaller cut, the image shows cell damage with swollen vesicles and small black viral particles. At high magnification, the scientists were able to detect aggregates of viral particles with crown-shaped tips on their surface.

In early November, researchers at HKU’s Department of Microbiology were able to isolate the new strain from clinical samples, allowing for the development and production of effective vaccines against Ômicron.

Outbreak:Cases of skin lesions that cause itching reach 485 in Pernambuco

More transferable

The Ômicron variant, first detected in southern Africa last month, has set off alarms around the world for another outbreak of infections, with more than two dozen countries, from Japan to the United States, reporting cases.

The strain has been shown to be more transmissible and with a greater possibility of reinfection (it can affect people who have been previously diagnosed with Covid-19). However, there are still no reports of deaths or serious illness, suggesting that the new variant is adapted to infect and not kill hosts and that is all a virus aims for, as it needs the live host to survive. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are more than 400 confirmed cases for the new strain in at least 21 countries.

Symptoms are mild, marked mainly by tiredness, body aches and a scratchy throat. Studies seek to discover whether Ômicron is able to escape the protection provided by vaccines created so far against Covid-19. There are reports of those infected by the new strain who had already taken one of the immunizing agents against the virus.