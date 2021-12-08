Hospitalized after urinating problem, Marcos Oliveira thanks the SUS service – Who

+



Marcos Oliveira became known as the Beiçola of A Grande Família (Photo: TV Globo / Georgeana Godinho)

Actor Marcos Oliveira, 69, who was part of the show’s cast The big family, from TV Globo, between 2001 and 2014, as the character Beiçola, and is hospitalized at the Souza Aguiar Municipal Hospital, in downtown Rio, to treat a urological problem, he told Who this Tuesday (7) that I was lucky to be attended promptly.

“Everything’s fine now. I had a little problem when urinating. It’s an old problem I have. But I’m being very well attended. I was lucky. It’s only annoying because it hurts when it’s time to urinate. I still don’t know when I’ll be discharged. doctors are hoping to improve,” said the artist, without explaining details about the disease.

In September of last year, Marcos underwent a catheterization after suffering a heart attack. At the time, he was also assisted by SUS. First, he was admitted to the Emergency Care Unit in Botafogo, in the South Zone, and then transferred to the Aloysio de Castro State Institute of Cardiology, in Humaitá. In addition to living Beiçola in the series The big family, the actor also starred in the series freedom, freedom and in the novel God save the king.