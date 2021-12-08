Hotel Maksoud closes permanently in the Center of SP after 42 years | São Paulo

The Maksoud Plaza hotel, located in Bela Vista, downtown São Paulo, it definitely closed its doors this Tuesday (7) after 42 years.

The hotel operated at 20% capacity and could not withstand the financial losses caused by closure during the most critical period of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to HM Hotels, administrator of Maksoud and Hidroservice Engenharia, controller of the hotel, the last guests left the unit at midday on Monday (6).

Other customers who had future bookings will be refunded.

HM Hotels says it will continue in the hospitality segment, using the Maksoud Plaza brand. The company is looking for partners for a project with the brand at a new address.

On Tuesday, the process of dismantling the space began. The company has until December 31 to deliver the building.

The new owners will be brothers Fernando and Jussara Simões, entrepreneurs from the JSL group, headquartered in Mogi das Cruzes. They auctioned off the hotel in 2011 and, since then, they have been trying to take possession of the property. The group’s advisors said they did not have information about what will be done with the building where Maksoud was located.

Last year, due to debts, the administrator of Maksoud and Hidroservice Engenharia filed a request for judicial recovery valued at R$ 81 million, excluding tax debts, with the São Paulo Courts.

With the judicial reorganization, the companies were able to reduce and lengthen the payment term of debts, using properties that made up the group’s assets.

The debts included in the recovery were reduced by half and paid in installments for up to 23 years – with the exception of labor credits, which will be paid in up to 12 months.

The group also renegotiated other debts inherited by HM Hotels that were not included in the process, such as tax debts.

The group’s total federal fiscal indebtedness was reduced by more than 60% and the remaining balance in installments in up to 10 years.

In the case of the hotel, the building and its land were bought in 2011 by Fernando and Jussara Simões, at an auction by the Labor Court, to pay the group’s labor debts.

The auction, however, was suspended by the courts, and the parties reached an agreement to end the legal dispute. The group will continue with the brand, but the building should be delivered by the end of the year.

Opened in 1979, the hotel was the city’s first five-star hotel.

The building was one of the first in the country to have an atrium lobby and panoramic elevators. In 1981, Frank Sinatra performed at the hotel’s Grand Hall.

Maksoud Plaza hosted Monaco’s Princes Rainier and Albert, Great Britain’s Prime Minister Margareth Thatcher, the Rolling Stones, Ray Charles, French actress Catherine Deneuve and Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar, among many others.

In the 1980s and 1990s, 150 Night Club was one of the most sought after venues in Brazil. Musicians such as Tom Jobim, Julio Iglesias, Bobby Short, Alberta Hunter, Etta James, Billy Eckstine, Buddy Guy and Dorival Caymmi performed memorable concerts at the venue.

In 2015, Frank Bar opened and entered the list of the best bars in the world, according to World’s 50 Best Bars.