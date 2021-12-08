How is the savings income if the Selic goes back to 9.25% per year? Understand what changes and see simulation

The rapid rise in the benchmark interest rate over the course of this year promises to bring some respite to old-fashioned savings. The Selic, which started 2021 at 2% a year, is now at 7.75% – and the expectation is that this evening, after the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank, will reach 9.25% per year. If this really happens, after about four years, the rate will once again surpass the level of 8.5% per year, which changes everything for the passbook.

The reason is simple: since 2012, savings have had two forms of remuneration. The validity of one or the other is directly linked to the basic interest rate. When the Selic rate is below 8.5% per year, as has been the case since 2017 until now, the passbook yield is equivalent to 70% of the rate plus the reference rate variation (TR).

When the Selic surpasses the 8.5% level, the return becomes 0.5% per month plus TR – or 6.17% per year plus TR. Despite seeing a slight relief in the short term, at the same time, the passbook has its remuneration limited to this level, which is negative, especially in a cycle of interest increase.

Remembering that this is only valid for deposits made from May 4, 2012, when the new rules took effect. Deposits made in savings on dates prior to this one continue to receive income as they used to be, no matter what the Selic level is: 0.5% per month plus TR.

Just by way of comparison, with the Selic at the current 7.75% per year, the profitability of savings is at 5.43% per year. That’s because the reference rate has been zero since September 2017, when the Selic went from 9.25% per year to 8.25% per year.

return simulations

With the expected rise in interest rates, savings income should become a little more attractive. Even so, however, the application remains heavily penalized when compared to other investment options with similar characteristics.

This is the case, for example, of Bank Deposit Certificates (CDBs) that offer a return of at least 100% of the CDI, public bonds such as the Treasury Selic (LFT) and DI funds with an administration fee close to zero. These products, as well as the passbook, also normally have daily liquidity.

A simulation made by professors Ricardo Rocha and Marcelo Ermel, from Insper, at the request of InfoMoney, shows that among these four alternatives, the best return is with the Treasury Selic (security that is also called Treasury Financial Bill, or LFT), if the Selic actually reaches 9.25% per year.

The calculation considered an investment of R$ 1 thousand during one year. An income tax rate of 17.5% charged on investment income was also taken into account – less on savings, which is exempt. In addition, the calculation was based on a stable Selic at 9.25% during the period and a TR of 0.0623% per month (equivalent to the TR recorded in July 2017, when the base rate was at the same level) .

The charge of custody fee by the Treasury Direct was not taken into account, since the exemption for stocks of up to R$ 10 thousand held in the program is foreseen.

Gross income (per year) Net income (per year)(1) Savings new rule (2) 6.96% (6.17% + probable TR) 6.96% Selic Treasure (3) 9.37% 7.73% CDB 100% of CDI 9.25% 7.63% DI Fund (4) 9.25% 7.63%

(1) The calculation considers a 17.5% income tax rate on gross income

(2) Income is exempt from income tax

(3) Maturity in 2024

(4) Considers administration fee of 0.10%

savings drain

High interest rates and the migration of investors to fixed-income securities that offer attractive returns have penalized savings deposits. According to the Central Bank, withdrawals once again exceeded applications in the passbook for the fourth consecutive month in November. In all, the withdrawal reached R$ 12.4 billion last month.

This was also the third time in a row that redemptions hit a record in a given month in the historical series, started in 1995. The volumes of outflows in September (R$7.719 billion) and October (R$7.430 billion) were also unprecedented for the respective months.

Radar changes?

With the return on savings below what other financial investments offer, financial agents and those interested in the topic have been discussing ways to try to improve the profitability of the booklet. The agenda is already being studied by the Central Bank itself.

During participation in an event at the end of November, Roberto Campos Neto, president of the monetary authority, said that the autarchy was studying the issue of savings. He, however, reinforced that changes in the passbook must be made with caution so as not to create disruptions.

“Savings that are more in line with the allocation of resources would be important,” noted Campos Neto, saying that changes in savings need to be made through public consultation, listening to all those involved and interested.

One of the fears is linked to the effect that the increase in the basic interest rate can generate in terms of funding. “With the Selic at 2%, we were worried about high migration to savings. With the interest rate rising, we are concerned about the outflow of funds from savings”, emphasized Campos Neto at the time.

When being asked by the InfoMoney about the progress of studies on savings, the Central Bank preferred not to take a stand.

