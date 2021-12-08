How many calories do you burn in everyday activities? | health

An active and healthy life is not necessarily just about exercising or playing sports. It is possible to stay active through small daily activities such as tidying the house, climbing stairs instead of using an elevator, walking to the bakery, among others. A study led by Cambridge and Edinburgh Universities and published in 2020 found that physical activity prevents an estimated 3.9 million early deaths a year worldwide. There are countless studies that prove how the adoption of a more active lifestyle is related to health, including mental health. On the other hand, sedentary lifestyle is still the reality of the vast majority of the world population. But how many calories do we burn on everyday tasks?

To better understand the benefits of an active life and caloric expenditure, the US Athlete spoke with personal trainer Eduardo Netto, who gives tips for small changes in attitudes and daily activities to be done at home, on the street and at work. Small, but with a big impact on health.

No elevator or escalator! Whenever possible, the ideal is to opt for the traditional stairs

According to Eduardo Netto, the person’s gender, age and even weight will directly interfere with caloric expenditure, therefore, to have a sense of how many calories it is possible to spend on simple tasks. For this, the professional was based on a 52 kilos woman, 1.60 in height to carry out the following activities per 30 minutes.

Going up and down stairs: it is possible to burn 290 calories.

it is possible to burn 290 calories. Clean the house: expended approximately 110 calories.

expended approximately 110 calories. Shopping at the market: 80 calories on average.

80 calories on average. Ironing: around 70 calories.

around 70 calories. Working standing: 65 calories approximately.

65 calories approximately. Cut firewood: up to 350 calories.

up to 350 calories. To dance: 170 calories can be expended simply by dancing around the room, which also releases wellness-related hormones such as serotonin.

170 calories can be expended simply by dancing around the room, which also releases wellness-related hormones such as serotonin. sexual activity: around 90 calories, similar to a 6-kilometer walk, for 30 minutes of activity.

– If there is a point that arouses a lot of interest in our society, it is caloric expenditure. The most interesting thing is that, through small changes in your daily activities, it is possible to observe an important difference in performance and even in the scale. Not to mention that small attitudes can already help you to abandon the sedentary lifestyle – explains the expert.

Not keeping the body moving is the cause of major health problems such as diabetes, heart disease and even cancer. A small change in habits is capable of causing a great improvement in health and quality of life, not to mention that it can even increase performance in a professional career.

– I usually say that The process of changing one’s lifestyle is also the process of changing one’s behavior. These are small actions that, at the end of the day, make a big difference. To reinforce the importance of behavior change in your health, I selected some suggestions for daily activities that offer an opportunity to be active and bring health benefits – explains Eduardo Netto.

Expert Tips and Suggestions

Prefer to walk a little further to work

Change your mode of transport, choosing to walk or ride a bike: the goal is, whenever possible, to change your mode of transport in a way that forces you to move more; When shopping or going out by car, park a little away and walk to your final destination, instead of always parking in front of the place; Use your bike to go to work one or two days a week; Walk to the bus stop or train station and take public transport to work; If taking the bus or subway, get off one stop before and walk the rest of the way.

Housekeeping helps with caloric expenditure

Listen to your favorite music or a selection on the radio or streaming and dance around the house; Actively play with your kids or your pet; Walk the dog more often or take your usual walk, adding another ten minutes in total time; Incorporate a few more physical activities into your family leisure time. For example, you can take the kids to the park or play with a ball in the backyard; Keep cleaning up to date.

Whenever you can, get moving, walk to the table and co-workers meet

The idea is to try to interrupt as much as possible the prolonged periods of sitting in the workplace, thus: