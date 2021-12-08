How Scientists Want to Use DNA to Store Data

  • Paul Rincon – @rincon_p
  • BBC News Science Editor

Stored in the form of DNA, every movie ever produced would fit into a space smaller than an ice cube

Scientists say they have taken an important step toward storing information in the form of DNA molecules, which are more compact and durable than other storage media.

The magnetic hard drives we currently use to store computer data can take up a lot of space – and they need to be replaced over time.

The use of the preferred storage medium for living organisms as backup of our precious data would allow us to store immense amounts of information in tiny molecules. These data would last thousands of years, according to the scientists.

A team in Atlanta, United States, has just developed a chip that, they say, will be able to multiply by 100 the quality of existing forms of DNA storage.

