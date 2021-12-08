How to check the warranty of any Apple product

In case you don’t remember or don’t know anything about the warranty coverage status of your Apple product, don’t worry, it’s very simple to check this by setting the device itself, whether it’s an iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple Watch or AirPods. Even if the warranty has expired, the query also informs you about hardware coverage or technical support, whether by chat or telephone.

Verification can also be done through the Apple Support website, which specializes in verifying service and support coverage. For this, it is important that you have written down the serial number of your device, even if it is not near you at the moment.

Find out how to check the warranty on any Apple product in the steps below:

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

iPhone or iPad

In your iPhone or iPad Settings, tap “General”. Then enter “About”; In the following tele, you will find a variety of data about your device. Below is information about the validity of the device’s warranty. Click to see more details; On the coverage screen, you can see how long your iPhone or iPad still has a warranty, if applicable, as well as information regarding hardware coverage and technical support.

Check the validity of the Apple warranty on your iPhone or iPad via the Device Settings (Screenshot: Lucas Wetten)

iMac, MacBook, Mac Mini or Mac Pro

In the menu bar at the top left of your computer screen, click the apple icon. Then go to “About This Mac”; In the window that will open in the center of the screen, with information regarding your machine, enter the “Support” tab; On the support screen, you can see how long your Mac still has a warranty, if it hasn’t expired, and data regarding hardware coverage and technical support.

Check the validity of your Mac’s warranty through the system information (Screenshot: Lucas Wetten)

Apple Watch

In the Watch app on your iPhone, tap “General”. Then enter “About”; On the next screen you will find a variety of data about your watch. Below the name of your device will be the validity of the warranty. Click to see more details; On the coverage screen, you can see how long your Apple Watch is still under warranty, if applicable, as well as information regarding hardware coverage and technical support.

Check the validity of your Apple Watch warranty for your iPhone (Screenshot: Thiago Furquim)

AirPods

In your iPhone or iPad Settings, tap “Bluetooth”; On the Bluetooth connection screen, locate your AirPods and click the information icon next to “Connected” or “Not Connected”. note: don’t worry, your headphones don’t need to be connected to your device at the moment to check their warranty status; On the next screen you will have a variety of data about your headphones. Below, you will find information about its warranty validity. Click to see more details; On the coverage screen, you can see how long your AirPods are worth warranty coverage, if applicable, as well as information regarding service and technical support.

Check the validity of your AirPods warranty from your iPhone or iPad (Screenshot: Lucas Wetten)

On the Apple website

Visit the Apple Support website, which specializes in verifying service and support coverage; Fill in the indicated field with the serial number of your Apple product and click “Continue”; And that’s it, the site will identify your product and provide all the information regarding warranty coverage and technical support.