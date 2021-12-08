Hubble Telescope returns to work with all recovered instruments

The Hubble Space Telescope’s imaging spectrograph has been recovered and is now operating again like all four of its instruments after a series of failures that affected its operations. According to NASA, no problems have been detected since monitoring began on December 1st.

With over 30 years of operations and unique contributions to space science, Hubble has faced some technical difficulties in recent months, but now it is back to operating at its full potential.

Hubble has been an important scientific instrument for understanding the universe for 31 years (Image: Reproduction/NASA)

The team responsible for the telescope will continue to develop and test software that will guarantee the continuation of scientific operations even if any synchronization errors are repeated; and should be installed later this month.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Hubble’s other instruments will also receive a similar update over the next few months to ensure full sync between them all. The Space Telescope Imaging Spectrograph (STIS), the telescope’s spectrograph, was the last to be recovered from safe mode.

Hubble recent failure history

In late October, Hubble had to be put into safe mode because of synchronization failures with internal communication systems. This is a standard procedure triggered whenever an anomaly is detected, in order to protect.

Get in, we’re going to the outer solar system! These images of Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune captured by @NASAHubble allow us to see changes taking place in these distant worlds. Watch Hubble’s grand tour of the outer solar system: https://t.co/ZUMJyh3Z88 pic.twitter.com/gG5gBQINPj — NASA Goddard (@NASAGoddard) December 1, 2021

In the second week of November, NASA confirmed that it had recovered one of Hubble’s four instruments, the Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS), which immediately began carrying out scientific observations in isolation, that is, without the participation of the other tools.

Then it was time to retrieve the Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3) from the space telescope. WFC3 is the instrument responsible for most of the observations made by Hubble and, once repaired, it returned to work with the ACS, recovered in early November.

At the end of last month, it was time for the Cosmic Origins Spectrograph (COS) to return to activity, after more than a month in safe mode while the NASA team worked on its recovery and other equipment.

The Flame Nebula recorded by Hubble about 1,400 light-years away from Earth (Image: Reproduction/NASA/ESA/J. Bally/DSS)

It is worth noting that Hubble was launched in 1990 and, at its 31 years old, it is normal for failures of this type to occur. However, solving them remotely takes much longer than manually — as in its first two decades, when astronauts visited the telescope to perform necessary maintenance.

Source: NASA