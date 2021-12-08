‘I created emergency plan’ · TV News

After alerting authorities to the cholera epidemic, Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) will be surprised by her resignation in In Times of the Emperor. The girl, however, will not accept the decision and will clash with one of the members of the Central Board of Public Hygiene. “I created the emergency plan”, will argue the doctor in the telenovela at six on Globo.

In the chapter this Tuesday (7), the sister of Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) will be treating patients with cholera in the Third Order when she will be approached by Louzada (undisclosed actor) accompanied by another older doctor.

“Nurse”, Louzada will say, then correcting herself: “I’m sorry, Doctor. Doctor Coutinho [ator não divulgado], renowned doctor, with experience in public hygiene”. Without understanding, Samuel’s fiancée (Michel Gomes) will greet him: “Pleased to meet you…”.

In the aftermath, she will discover that the man will take his place at the forefront of the fight against cholera. “Doctor Coutinho will take control of the fight against cholera here in the Third Order. He is the new head of this infirmary. You are excused,” the board member will say.

“I’ve been here from the beginning, I warned of the arrival of the cholera, I created the emergency plan, I guided the Board of Hygiene!”, will confront Samuel’s fiancee, stunned by the resignation.

“If the doctor is unable to control her feelings, what will this situation say?”, mocked Louzada, who will still threaten her: “Then I will have to forcefully remove her”.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

