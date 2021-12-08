‘I don’t confirm anything’, says Anne Lottermann about leaving Globo | Television



Anne Lottermann commands the weather forecast in the ‘National Newspaper’reproduction

Rio – Journalist Anne Lottermann, 38, denied that she was leaving TV Globo. The information that she would be changing command of the weather forecast at the “Jornal Nacional” to join the team of Faustão’s new program in the Band comes from columnist Flávio Ricco, from “R7”. “I’m not confirming anything. You need to talk to Globo. I’m not aware of any of this and I’m not confirming anything,” she said when asked about the matter by “Uol”.

Also according to the columnist, Anne arranged her departure from Globo directly with William Bonner, anchor and editor of “Jornal Nacional”, and with Ali Kamel, journalism director at the station.

However, in the “JN” this Tuesday, Anne Lottermann spoke normally with William Bonner and said goodbye with a “see you tomorrow”. Questioned, so far, Globo has not yet commented on the matter.

Fausto Silva na Band’s show still doesn’t have a premiere date, but the forecast is that the show will be launched in January.

Trajectory

Anne Lottermann was born in Santa Rosa, in Rio Grande do Sul. The journalist has already worked for BandNews and Globonews. She started showing the weather forecast in 2016, on “RJTV”, where she stayed for three years. Since 2019, she has held the same position, now on the “Jornal Nacional”, replacing Maju Coutinho. In her hometown, Anne Lottermann has already worked as a nanny and teacher, aiming to pursue a modeling career in São Paulo.