‘I don’t know anything’

Anne Lottermann (photo: Reproduction/TV Globo)

After circulating the information that Anne Lottermann would leave TV Globo to be part of Fausto’s new program in Band, the journalist said that she is “knowing nothing”. She was still present in Jornal Nacional this Tuesday (7/12) as usual.

“I’m not confirming anything. You need to talk to Globo. I’m not aware of any of this and I’m not confirming anything,” the journalist told UOL’s Splash.

On the news, she chatted with Bonner as usual and even said a “see you tomorrow” to the anchor. Anne even posted a Story on Instagram after the show aired.

understand the rumor





The journalist, who had taken over from



Maju Coutinho



in the Jornal Nacional weather forecast, he would be preparing to debut on the



band



next year, according to the journalist



Flavio Ricco



.

Anne would be leaving the network to be part of Fausto Silva’s team, on the presenter’s new program on Band. Also according to Flvio, the journalist had talked about her departure with



William Bonner



, editor-in-chief and anchor of Jornal Nacional, and



Ali Kamel



, Director of Journalism. In the Band, Anne takes the place of deputy Miss Universe



Julia Range



, who gave up on being part of the attraction.

Faced with the supposed departure of Anne, TV Globo would have the mission of defining the substitute, or substitute, for the weather forecast

The two strongest names for the job are



Jacqueline Brazil



and



Eliana Marques



, replacements for the board since the time it was commanded by Maju Coutinho. Both make national entries daily. The first, by the



hour one



. The second to the holder of the



Newspaper today.



The portal also stated that the possibility of a man being cast for the role is not ruled out.



Marcelo Pereira



, a reporter for the So Paulo team, has been training for months to present the weather forecast and even replaced Jacqueline Brazil on weekend and holiday shifts.