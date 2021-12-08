I feel pain in the body and lack of sleep; What can it be?

Body aches and insomnia are not good indicators, something may be happening to your health and it is important to investigate the causes of these symptoms. But perhaps these signs are part of a cycle of attitudes that you are carrying out.

Read more: Secret Friend Raffle by application: Learn how to do it

An example of this is if you have a lot of worries and because of that, you get anxious and cannot rest fully. Therefore, you sleep in bad positions that can cause bodily aches the next day.

Another possibility is that you have a psychological illness, such as depression and anxiety. Depression can cause difficulty sleeping, as well as it is capable of triggering something called terminal insomnia. This is when the person wakes up earlier than usual and cannot get back to full sleep.

In this way, the person can spend the day feeling unwilling and in a bad mood. Also, anxiety may be making you tense and as a result, you may have a bad night’s sleep and uncomfortable body positions.

Seek help

Of course, everything written here in this article is just a few hypotheses of what might be happening to your health. Ideally, you should seek some medical help, as it is not possible to know the correct diagnosis without an evaluation by a specialist physician.

It is very important to pay attention to your mental health, as your mind can have a direct influence on your body and trigger various discomforts that can impair your quality of life.

A professional specialized in emotional and behavioral issues may be able to think of the best form of treatment and help you to solve your problems with sleep and bodily pain.

Your health is a matter of utmost importance, don’t let it go. Visit a specialist doctor regularly and do not take any medications on your own.

Did you like this article and would like to see more content like this one? Just click here!