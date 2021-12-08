I have insomnia and I have gone a week without sleep. Do you have a solution? – 12/07/2021

The first step, of course, is to seek help from a sleep doctor. During the consultation, the professional will ask several questions about your day, such as family and social dynamics, bedtime routine and rituals. In addition, the doctor will address issues related to how you use your room, food and the times when meals are taken, as well as other topics such as physical exercise, medications you use, among other aspects.

From there, some laboratory tests may be indicated, and others more specific, such as polysomnography, a device that analyzes the quality of the patient’s sleep throughout an entire night. Then, with the diagnosis in hand, the doctor will indicate the best treatment. Among the most indicated procedures is cognitive-behavioral therapy for insomnia, which seeks to exactly treat the possible causative factors.

But, in parallel, while you wait for the consultation with the health professional, you can follow some tips. For starters, do not use over-the-counter medications or supplements, even if they are indicated to improve sleep. These substances can have the opposite effect and make insomnia even worse. Also, the bed should only be used for sleeping. Avoid working, watching television, eating or cell phone on it. Light stimuli interfere with the release of the hormone melatonin, which is exactly responsible for regulating our sleep. Therefore, the greater the light exposure, the less sleep.

It is also important to avoid daytime naps as this can reduce the quality of sleep at the end of the day. Avoid stimulants of any kind, such as coffee, some teas and energy drinks. And if you practice some physical activity, do the training in the morning or afternoon. During the night, the stimulation that exercise causes to the body can aggravate insomnia.

Not getting a good night’s sleep can, in the medium and long term, affect the body as a whole. The reduction in bedtime increases the action of ghrelin, a hormone that generates a feeling of hunger, and reduces leptin, a substance that contributes to satiety. The consequence of this is increased appetite and hunger, and an increased likelihood of developing obesity. In addition, compromised sleep hours make the body more susceptible to infectious diseases, such as pneumonia and the flu. That’s because the immune system ends up not working properly to fight the invasion of viruses and bacteria.

On the other hand, sleeping well, that is, for around 6 to 8 hours a night and waking up feeling ready, contributes to a real cleansing of the toxins produced in the brain during the period when we are awake. In addition, it also helps to maintain healthy cognitive learning and memory processes.

Sources: Cristina Salles, doctor responsible for the Sleep Laboratory of Hupes-UFBA (University Hospital Professor Edgard Santos of the Federal University of Bahia), which is part of the Ebserh Network (Brazilian Company of Hospital Services) and president of the Brazilian Sleep Association – Regional Bahia; Hennan Salzedas Teixeira, a neurologist at the Beneficência Portuguesa Hospital of São Paulo and a neurologist at the ICNE (Institute of Neurological Sciences); Yuri Busin, psychologist, master and doctor in behavioral neuroscience from Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzi and director of Casme (Center for Attention to Mental Health – Equilíbrio).

