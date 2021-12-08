‘I love you!’· TV News

Baby (Vladimir Brichta) will finally meet Rose (Bárbara Colen) in The More Life, The Better!. The ex-boyfriends will meet at the Wollinger Cosmetics party, and the player will recognize his former girlfriend by her dress. In a hurry, he will admit that he has never forgotten her, even after so many years: “I love you!”, he will declare in the Globo telenovela.

The character played by Vladimir Brichta has been eyeing the former model since the beginning of the novel. In the duo’s last near-meeting, he nearly got hit by Carmen’s (Julia Lemmertz) motorcycle after spotting Guilherme’s (Matheus Solano) wife in the street.

This Tuesday (7), former lovers will finally get to see each other. Luckily, the two will accompany the celebration of Wollinger Cosmetics’ new cream, and Rose will be wearing the same dress she wore when she met Baby.

Goosebumps, the athlete will soon approach the ex-lover, but the model will trip over the piece’s tail. As happened 17 years ago, Neném will support her when she falls: “You always fall when you wear that dress”, he will comment.

Tigrão’s mother (Matheus Abreu) ​​will be surprised by the reunion and will ask when the last time they saw each other was: “Long time: 17 years, 8 months, 4 days and an hour discounting the Italian time zone”, will reply Neném , head over ears in love.

The character played by Barbara Colen will be frightened by the memory and will run to the outside of the event. Baby, however, will catch up with her, and the two will stand in the rain. “Rose! Wait! I love you!” the man will say.

Rose will not be shaken by her ex-boyfriend’s declaration and will leave him alone. Then, Guilherme will arrive at the party and greet his partner without having any idea of ​​what happened between her and the football player.

The new seven o’clock soap opera debuted in place of the Pega Pega rerun (2017). The plot written by Mauro Wilson, due to the security protocols adopted by Globo due to the pandemic, has already been recorded.

