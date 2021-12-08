I tested the ‘pure’ 5G in SP — and it’s so fast that even the apps didn’t keep up – 12/07/2021

I visited Claro’s office in São Paulo this Monday (7) to experience, first hand, the 5G mobile internet that the company should take to all Brazilian capitals by July 2022.

The 5G that I tested was the 3.5 GHz frequency that Claro won in the November auction for around R$418 million. More specifically, it was the “standalone” type 5G, also called “SA” or “pure”.

This version is known as “pure” because it uses a completely new infrastructure dedicated to 5G, without taking advantage of the structure used until today by 4G. Therefore, it will not only have more speed, but also lower latency, and it is the most desired by the industry.

To test Claro’s pure 5G, however, I couldn’t use just any cell phone. It was not enough to have 5G support, as dozens of devices sold in Brazil already have. An iPhone 13, for example, still cannot connect to Claro’s 5G SA, only to the NSA (non-standalone), which uses part of the 4G structure to work, or to 5G DSS (a previous version of the new generation).

This may change with a future update, but it is not yet the case.

At Motorola’s invitation, I took the recently launched Moto G200 to the test, which supports 5G SA and uses a series of components to make the best use of the technology — which we’ll talk about later.

First contact

When I arrived at Claro’s headquarters, the company’s team took me to a traditional meeting room, except for one detail: invisible to the eye, the 5G signal overflowed there. It came from an antenna installed in the next room, set up especially for the company’s internal tests with a wide range of products, from telephones to routers.

To experience the fifth generation internet, a chip specially developed for the 5G SA was placed in the Motorola cell phone. Anyone who wants to try the “pure blood” 5G will need a chip like this — current SIM cards will only work with the 5G NSA.

With the 5G chip properly inserted, my first stop was fast.com, an internet speed meter developed by Netflix. Right away, the speedometer scored an impressive 1.8 Gbps (gigabits per second) — that is, the cell phone could, in theory, download a 1 gigabyte file in about 10 seconds.

To give you an idea, my private cell phone, connected to another operator’s 4G, was doing only 200 Mbps (megabits per second) in that same room, according to the same fast.com. Remember that 1 Gbps is equivalent to 1,000 Mbps. In other words, 5G was nine times faster.

In practice, what do these numbers mean?

I decided to put them to the test by downloading a film from Netflix. I selected the musical “tick, tick…BOOM!”, which is 1h55min long and, thanks to Netflix’s app compression, only takes up 552MB of memory. The download finished in about 40 seconds.

Excited, I decided to push the envelope: I downloaded a 10-hour video in Full HD resolution via YouTube Premium. The 6GB file was ready after 1.5 minutes.

When 5G is faster than cell phone

My next test was with Spotify, and here the 5G speed not only impresses but also proves that not all apps are ready for the new generation of mobile internet.

On the first attempt, the app crashed: it couldn’t connect to the internet and it showed me a message that I was offline. Claro’s team recommended that I try to restart the device, and it worked.

After reboot, Spotify worked normally on 5G. I tried downloading a 4h35min playlist, “This Is The Weeknd”, in “very high” quality. As soon as I tapped the playlist download button, instantly all the first six songs on the playlist were downloaded.

I can’t say how long it took the playlist download to finish simply because the app didn’t notify me. The download icon kept there running as if it were in progress, but I scrolled to the bottom and all the songs had already been downloaded. When I got back to the top, the icon changed to let me know the download was done.

It wasn’t the first time that Spotify’s interface got lost with the speed of 5G. I tried to download an 11:13pm playlist called “24 hours of Samba and Pagode :)”. I quickly saw the green download icons beside each track light up like a waterfall, one after the other, as I scrolled through the endless list of songs.

In some moments, the app crashed and spent a few seconds without any more icons lighting up. When unlocked, a few dozen songs downloaded in the blink of an eye. After 2 and a half minutes, all songs (3.6 GB) were available offline.

Then I tried playing “Free Fire” on 5G. The very low latency — each command given to the game took about 12 milliseconds, according to Claro, to be received, while the minimum time accepted by the game is 150 milliseconds — made me feel practically invincible.

Other online players clearly took longer to notice my approach and defend against my attack. In a competitive experience like this, every millisecond counts, so I couldn’t help feeling like I was kind of “cheating.”

After all, no one else on that virtual map could react as quickly as I could. The idea made me question: with such an above-average experience like this, was “Free Fire” itself ready for 5G?

Impressive but for few

It is important to note that part of the experience I had with 5G in this test was only possible due to the exceptional conditions offered by Claro, such as the fact that I was on a network without congestion, less than 2 meters away from an antenna and using a chip differentiated.

With my personal operator chip, I will never have access to the “pure” 5G that only the standalone format offers. I asked Claro’s team if this means that 5G SA will be more expensive and they weren’t able to answer me.

An executive stated that the operator is still awaiting definitions from the market and from Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) to define prices.

According to data from the Melhor Plano platform, the average price charged in Brazil by the main operators in mobile franchises is R$ 4.88 per gigabyte. With that amount, just downloading the 10-hour video on YouTube would have cost me almost R$30 in 1 minute and a half.

Another factor that made all the difference in the experience was the cell phone I used. The Moto G200 comes with a top-of-the-line processor from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 888+, full of features to better capture the 5G signal, including artificial intelligence. The huge 5,000 mAh battery also helps: I arrived at Claro’s headquarters with 100% power and, at the end of all tests, I still had 94%.

The processor alone, together with the device’s 8 GB of RAM, is enough for a fast experience in any internet signal, even 4G. And the 256GB storage allowed me to download all these music, movies and videos without running out of space.

These are certainly not the conditions of most people who use mobile internet in Brazil.

Even if operators meet the deadline to bring 5G to all capitals by July 2022, some neighborhoods in large cities may still be without the fifth-generation signal due to bureaucratic and technological obstacles. Not to mention the huge portion of Brazilians who are still stuck to 3G and only now, with the recent Anatel auction, will have access to 4G.

There is also the price barrier. The Moto G200 is a BRL 4,999 cell phone, but the most sold phones in Brazil cost between BRL 1,100 and BRL 2,000, according to IDC Brasil consultancy. Even with a cheaper 5G phone, like the Realme 8 5G, the experience will likely not be the same due to the more modest processor and smaller battery.

But according to Fiore Mangone, Qualcomm’s director of business development, who accompanied me on this test, the adoption of 5G will be much faster this time than it was with 4G since the Anatel auction in 2014. We’ll see.

