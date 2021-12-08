Ibaneis asks government to reconsider position on vaccine passport

posted on 12/8/2021 11:26 AM / updated on 12/8/2021 11:26 AM



(credit: Minervino Júnior/CB/DAPress)

Upon his arrival at the pre-candidacy event of senator Simone Tebet (MS) by the MDB at a hotel in Asa Sul, in Brasília, this Wednesday (8/12), the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha, spoke about the obligatory vaccination and appealed to President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, to reconsider the decision to allow travelers from Brazil to enter without having been vaccinated.

“We will keep it exactly as it is. We understand that (vaccination passport) is not necessary for restaurants, bars and we will not charge you. But for entry into the country, as stated by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency), I think it should be kept for people coming from other countries. Here we have a vaccination level close to 80% of the complete vaccination and, with that, we will have what is called “herd immunity”. So, I don’t see the need for (proof of) vaccination here, but upon entering Brazil I think it would be necessary”, said the governor.

“The request is made to the Brazilian authorities, to minister Queiroga and to the president of the Republic, for a reassessment. To enter any country in the world, we (Brazilians) are required to provide proof of vaccination and a PCR test. I think we can even adopt as a principle of reciprocity, which exists in our Constitution, the charge also for the entrance of these foreigners”, he added.

In the DF, vaccination is mandatory to enter large events, concerts and festivals. The passport, however, is waived in establishments such as bars, cinemas and restaurants.

Support

Ibaneis also spoke about platform negotiations and confirmed that Simone Tebet will have space to speak with him. Regarding support for other candidacies, he mentioned partnerships with other parties, including President Bolsonaro’s PL.

“We have parties, such as PP, PL, Avante here in the DF, which are part of our allied base, but we will have a platform for Simone here in the Federal District. What we have quite advanced is with Minister Flávia Arruda (Secretary of Government), who is going to fill the seat of senator on our slate,” she said.

