Ibovespa futures rose slightly, following the US market and with investors eyeing the Copom

The Ibovespa futures registered a slight increase this Wednesday (8), on a day when the foreign market operates without exact direction: if futures in the US, at around 9:00 am (Eastern time), are heading for the fifth consecutive trading session of increase , in part of Europe the sequence of gains, for the time being, ends. Investors are monitoring new news about Ômicron and also the escalation of tension between US President Joe Biden and Russian Vladimir Putin.

At 9:33 am (Eastern time), the futures contract maturing in December rose 0.25%, to 108,200 points. The commercial dollar had a slight increase of 0.04%, trading at R$5.620 on purchase and R$5.621 on sale. The American currency operates stable against its peers abroad, with the DXY retreating just 0.04%.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

In Brazil, the market is closely following the decision of the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), which sets the new Selic rate at 6:30 pm – projected to increase by 1.5% percentage point, reaching 9.25% per year . The interest rate futures market, meanwhile, opened in decline, with the DI for January 2023 falling 0.11 percentage point to 11.37%, the DI for January 2025 retreating 0.12, to 10.72%, and the DI for January 2027 falling 0.10 to 10.74%

In addition to the Central Bank, investors continue to monitor the issue of the PEC dos Precatório. Last night, the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, and the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira, claimed to have reached an agreement on the enactment of part of the PEC of the Precatório, which will be sliced ​​up.

The idea now is to approve the common points supported by the two houses, which should already open a fiscal path for the proposal in the 2022 budget, while maintaining the so-called “ping-pong” for those who generate disagreements.

In the macroeconomic data, highlight, in Brazil, to the publication of retail sales in October, which decreased by 0.10% in October, compared to expectations of a 0.80% increase. Outside, the United States has the publication of job offers measured by JOLTs at noon, with an expectation of 10.3 million openings in October.

All over the world, investors monitor news about the Ômicron variant. After optimism with the weaker symptoms, the latest information is that the new mutation may partially escape the protection provided by the Pfizer vaccine – which, however, according to the pharmaceutical, can be corrected with extra doses of the immunizing agent.

“The important thing is the number of hospitalizations and this has remained, in a way, within the normal range, or at least within healthy levels to maintain an economic recovery”, comments Henrique Esteter, market specialist at InfoMoney.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

In the United States, the market is following, with a positive outlook, the progress of the agreement between Democrats and Republicans to increase the debt ceiling in the country. Yesterday, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnel signaled that his party will collaborate with Democrats, at least partially, on the issue. “US debt securities are risk-free assets, and a default would generate a chain of risky growth for international exchanges,” explains Esteter.

American futures advance as a block at 9:05 am, with emphasis on the Nasdaq, which rose 0.50%, at 16,400 points. Dow Jones and S&P 500 are up 0.58% and 0.57% respectively.

Europe operates mixed, with investors following the escalation of tensions between the United States and Russia after Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin discussed the Ukraine issue in a tense tone. Biden even claimed that an invasion could generate answers “beyond the economy”.

A problem with Russia is seen as an impediment to the European, as the country has recently increased its importance in the regional economy due to the growth of its natural gas supply.

Germany’s DAX retreats 0.25% on the day Angela Merkel leaves the post of chancellor of the country, after 16 years. The FTSE, from London, and the CAC, from France, advance, respectively, 0.14% at 9:10 am. The STOXX 600, from across the continent, rose 0.31%.

Asia, finally, surfed once again with the positive news from Ômicron and, in addition, with the signs that China will interfere in the problem of the country’s large developers.

“The reduction in compulsory deposits and the implementation of authorities to act within developers indicate that the Chinese government intends to act on the issue. This has brought relief to risky assets in the region, even with companies such as Evergrande not paying or showing signs that they will pay their debts,” says the specialist at InfoMoney.

Japan’s Nikkei Index closed up 1.42%; that of Shanghai, China, rose 1.17% and Kospi, South Korea, increased 0.34%. Hong Kong’s HSI was stable – further impacted by the fall in Evergrande shares and also by technology companies, which are still backing down from possible interference from the Chinese Communist Party.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Corporate Radar

This Wednesday’s corporate news features that the Federal Court of Accounts scheduled for today (8) the first analysis of the privatization plan of Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6). In addition, Cosan (CSAN3) approved the payment of dividends.

On the other hand, BRF (BRFS3) maintained in its guidance an estimate of net revenue of R$ 65 billion for the period 2021 to 2024.

Positivo Tecnologia (POSI3) announced a partnership with NEXGO to launch four payment terminal models.

Real Time: Check out corporate analytics and instant coverage of the latest market news

Eletrobras

The Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) scheduled for this Wednesday the first analysis of the Eletrobras privatization plan. Even with some warnings, the control agency must approve the proposal presented by the government without major changes.

The analysis of the process was divided into two stages, the first of which “valuation”, scheduled for today’s session, and the second with the model for the operation’s notice, which will work through capitalization of the state-owned company without government participation.

With the approval of the first part, the rapporteur’s office will proceed with the rest of the process, with no deadline yet to be taken to the plenary. The government plans to complete privatization in the first half of next year.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

BRF

The food company BRF maintains an estimated net income of 65 billion reais for the period 2021 to 2024.

In December last year, the company also projected revenue of 65 billion reais, but for the range between 2021 and 2023.

The company also maintained the expectation of investments until 2030 at around 55 billion reais, including disbursements made in 2021, with the establishment of a prudential limit of net financial leverage of up to 3 times.

Petrobras

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes stated that Petrobras is not on the privatization list of the first Bolsonaro government.

Guedes also reinforced that he is in favor of making the same process with Petrobras as Eletrobras. “The cycle of large state-owned companies in Brazil is over”, he emphasized.

cosan

Cosan approved the distribution of R$0.374619 per share in interim dividends, totaling R$700 million.

Said earnings will be calculated based on the shareholding position on December 14th. The payment of dividends will take place on December 28th.

Bradesco

Bradesco (BBDC3;BBDC4]) yesterday signed an agreement to participate in Elo’s incentive program aimed at increasing sales of branded cards issued by Bradesco.

According to a statement, the objective is to increase the volume of transactions on Elo cards. The contract is valid for 10 years from January 1, 2022.

Positive Technology

Positivo Tecnologia announced a partnership with NEXGO to launch four payment terminal models.

Through a strategic partnership with Positivo Tecnologia, NEXGO contributes to expanding the Positivo brand portfolio with devices offered at competitive prices at a time of high demand generated by acquirers, fintechs, digital banks and sub-acquirers.

Energisa

Energisa (ENGI11) started yesterday the mandatory public offering for the acquisition of shares held by employees and retirees of the subsidiary Energisa Acre (EAC).

The purpose of the offer is the acquisition of up to 2,484,078,275 common shares and 953,652,585 preferred shares, representing 1.42% of the total share capital of Energisa Acre.

The term will be valid for the period between December 7, 2021 and January 6, 2022.

In addition, Aneel approved yesterday (07) new tariffs for consumers of Energisa Acre and Energisa Rondônia. The average effect for the consumer will be 9.90% and 6.93%, respectively. The new tariffs take effect on Monday (13) and affect nearly 1 million consumers in the sum of the two states

Unipair

Unipar (UNIP3) and its subsidiaries called “Indupas” signed an agreement with the seller for the receipt, by Unipar, of US$ 80 million.

The payment of the total amount of the debt contracted in 2016, upon the acquisition of Indupas, in the approximate amount of US$ 140 million, was also agreed.

smartfit

Smartfit (SMFT3) presented in its operating results for November a recovery for the 6th consecutive month of the customer base in the country.

The customer base in gyms reached 91% of the level of March 2020 (pre-pandemic), recovering 4.7% per month in the last four months.

Wiz

Wiz (WIZS3) informed the establishment of Wimo Gestão de Recursos, whose share capital will be 50.1% of Wiz and 49.9% of Galapagos.

The creation of Wimo is part of the company’s strategy to expand and diversify Wiz’s business fronts.

Additionally, Wiz informs that the transaction is not subject to approval by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE).

Saneago

Saneago (Saneamento de Goiás) approved on Tuesday (7) the strategic planning for the period 2022 and 2026.

Investments planned for the expansion of water supply (SAA) over the next 5 years reach the amount of R$ 1.51 billion.

At the same time, investments in the expansion of sanitary sewage (SES) are expected to total R$ 131.47 million.

Highways

Ecorodovias (ECOR3) reported that the volume of consolidated traffic on the highways managed by the company rose 6.5% in November compared to the same month in 2020, from 32,310 to 34,399 vehicles.

Want-I Want Stores

Lojas Quero-Quero (LJQQ3) planned to open 70 to 85 stores in the next year.

GetNet

Getnet (GETT3) informed that Pedro Carlos Araújo Coutinho will leave the position of Chief Executive Officer of the company on March 31, 2022. The successor of the current Chief Executive Officer will still be informed.

Analyst at Rico Corretora teaches practical tools to consistently extract profits from the financial market. Sign up for free.

Related