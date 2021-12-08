Ibovespa has risen slightly with interest rate decision on the radar and after agreement on PEC By Reuters



by Andrew Romani

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The government was trying to establish a high this Wednesday, with lower-than-expected retail sales data opposing the agreement in Congress for the enactment of parts of the PEC dos Precatórios.

Investors are also awaiting the Copom decision for the Selic and the statement, which will be released later in the day. Economists consulted by Reuters project an increase of 1.5 percentage point in the Selic, to 9.25% per year.

In the Covid-19 news, BioNTech (NASDAQ:) (SA:) and to do (NYSE:) (SA:) said three doses of their vaccine had a neutralizing effect against the new Ômicron variant, according to a laboratory test.

At 11:33 am, the Ibovespa rose 0.38% to 107,966.01 points. The financial volume was 5.2 billion reais.

After four consecutive high sessions due to relief with Ômicron and the advance of the PEC dos Precatórios in the Senate, the Ibovespa shows some caution this Wednesday. The move is in line with that of equities in Europe and the opening of stock exchanges in the US — assets that also had strong gains in recent sessions.

The presidents of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), and of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), announced on Tuesday night an agreement for enactment this week by the PEC (Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution) of the Precatório that has already been approved by the two Houses. The exact content to be promulgated is not yet clear, but it includes the change in the deadline for correction of the spending ceiling, which allows the opening of approximately 60 billion reais of fiscal space.

The PEC aims to make room for the financing of Auxílio Brasil of 400 reais, a new government social program that is being paid, for the time being, in lower amounts. The government issued a provisional measure on Tuesday to fund the full aid in December, independently of the PEC.

The sections that were not approved by both senators and deputies, changes that would generate another 40 billion fiscal space, will be joined to another PEC that is already ready for voting in plenary in the Chamber of Deputies, scheduled for next Tuesday. fair. This attached proposal would still go back to the Senate later.

Still on the domestic front, the IBGE announced this Wednesday that retail sales in October fell 0.1% compared to September, a retraction that was not expected by analysed in a Reuters survey. Retailers point to the biggest drop in percentage of the Ibovespa and hold the index’s performance.

Also on Wednesday, Nubank is expected to set a price per share in its initial public offering in the US.

HIGHLIGHTS

Magazine Luiza (SA:) was down 9.7%, Via SA (SA:) was down 5.1%, Lojas Americanas PN (SA:) gave up 4% and Americanas (SA:) was down 3.9%, after retail sales fall in October and frustrate analysts’ estimates.

Marfrig (SA:) rose 5.9% and reached the highest intraday level since December 1st.

Eletrobras (SA:) rose 3.6% and PN (SA:) rose 4.1%, on the day of analysis of the potential privatization of the company by the Federal Court of Accounts.

Petrobras PN (SA:) was up 1.5% and was the main positive contribution to the index. Vale (SA:) fell 0.9%.

Getnet Unit (SA:) was down 1.5%, after announcing the departure of its chief executive Pedro Coutinho for March 31, 2022. Other companies linked to the technology sector also gave way, such as Méliuz SA (SA:) which dropped 2% .

Embraer (SA:) rose 4.3%, Azul PN (SA:) rose 4%, Gol PN (SA:) rose 4.4% and CVC ON (SA:) rose 4.3% in through the news about Pfizer’s vaccine effectiveness against the Ômicron variant.

