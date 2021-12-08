Ibovespa oscillates between gains and losses after four days of high, with investors eyeing the Copom

The Ibovespa oscillates between highs and lows this Wednesday (8), although the future index has signaled at the opening, for a high, also turning to a drop after the first negotiations. Brazilian investors, in addition to the foreign market, highlight the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank (Copom), which releases the new Selic rate from 18:30 (GMT) onwards – projected to increase by 1.5 percentage points , reaching 9.25% per year.

At 10:33 am, the Stock Exchange benchmark was down 0.07%, to 107,484 points, after four sessions of gains. The commercial dollar retreated 0.06%, traded at R$5.614 on purchase and R$5.615 on sale. In the futures interest market, the DI for January 2023 drops 0.13 pp to 11.35%; DI for January 2025 retreats 0.19 pp to 10.65%; and the DI for January 2027 drops 0.19 pp to 10.65%

In addition to the decision of the Central Bank, there is also the issue of the PEC dos Precatório. Last night, the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, and the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira, claimed to have reached an agreement on the enactment of part of the PEC of the Precatório, which will be sliced ​​up.

The idea now is to approve the common points supported by the two houses, which should already open a fiscal path for the proposal in the 2022 budget, while maintaining the so-called “ping-pong” for those who generate disagreements.

In the macroeconomic data, highlight, in Brazil, to the publication of retail sales in October, which decreased by 0.10% in October, compared to expectations of a 0.80% increase. “Retail activities remain in a downward trend amid persistent high inflation, more restrictive financial conditions, increased household indebtedness and the shift in private spending from goods to services,” commented XP Investimentos, in a report.

In the US, futures, at around 10:10 am (Eastern Time), are heading for the fifth consecutive high session, with the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all advancing around 0.20%. There was, however, a slowdown in increases compared to the beginning of the day.

On the one hand, investors are optimistic that the agreement between Democrats and Republicans to raise the US debt ceiling will move forward. Yesterday, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnel signaled that his party will collaborate with Democrats, at least partially, on the issue. “US debt securities are risk-free assets, and a default would generate a chain of risky growth for international exchanges,” explains Henrique Esteter, market specialist at the InfoMoney.

On the other hand, however, there are uncertainties about the Ômicron variant: Pfizer claimed that the variant “escapes” more of the immunity created by its antigen, but, at the same time, it defended that extra doses, according to studies, completely eliminate the threat.

If US indices head for another day of the rallies, Europe points to a negative day as investors follow the escalation of tensions between the United States and Russia after presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin discussed in tense tone, the question of Ukraine. Biden even claimed that an invasion could generate answers “beyond the economy”.

A problem with Russia is seen as an impediment to the European continent, as Putin’s country recently increased its importance in the regional economy due to the growth of its natural gas supply.

Germany’s DAX retreats 0.50% on the day Angela Merkel leaves the post of chancellor of the country, after 16 years. London’s FTSE is the only one in the positive field, rising 0.17%. Paris’ CAC dropped 0.13% and Milan’s FTSE MIB 0.64%.

In addition to the question of Russia, the signs that the United Kingdom may increase restrictions imposed to curb the growth of covid-19 cases, while the solution with the vaccine, began to weigh on European indices, which were on the rise earlier. do not come.

Asia, finally, surfed once again with the positive news from Ômicron and, in addition, with the signs that China will interfere in the problem of the country’s large developers.

“The reduction in compulsory deposits and the implementation of authorities to act within developers indicate that the Chinese government intends to act on the issue. This has brought relief to risky assets in the region, even with companies such as Evergrande not paying or showing signs that they will pay their debts,” says the specialist at InfoMoney.

Japan’s Nikkei Index closed up 1.42%; that of Shanghai, China, rose 1.17% and Kospi, South Korea, increased 0.34%. Hong Kong’s HSI was stable – further impacted by the fall in Evergrande shares and also by technology companies, which are still backing down from possible interference from the Chinese Communist Party.

Corporate Radar

This Wednesday’s corporate news features that the Federal Court of Accounts scheduled for today (8) the first analysis of the privatization plan of Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6). In addition, Cosan (CSAN3) approved the payment of dividends.

On the other hand, BRF (BRFS3) maintained in its guidance an estimate of net revenue of R$ 65 billion for the period 2021 to 2024.

Positivo Tecnologia (POSI3) announced a partnership with NEXGO to launch four payment terminal models.

Real Time: Check out corporate analytics and instant coverage of the latest market news

Eletrobras

The Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) scheduled for this Wednesday the first analysis of the Eletrobras privatization plan. Even with some warnings, the control agency must approve the proposal presented by the government without major changes.

The analysis of the process was divided into two stages, the first of which “valuation”, scheduled for today’s session, and the second with the model for the operation’s notice, which will work through capitalization of the state-owned company without government participation.

With the approval of the first part, the rapporteur’s office will proceed with the rest of the process, with no deadline yet to be taken to the plenary. The government plans to complete privatization in the first half of next year.

BRF

The food company BRF maintains an estimated net income of 65 billion reais for the period 2021 to 2024.

In December last year, the company also projected revenue of 65 billion reais, but for the range between 2021 and 2023.

The company also maintained the expectation of investments until 2030 at around 55 billion reais, including disbursements made in 2021, with the establishment of a prudential limit of net financial leverage of up to 3 times.

Petrobras

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes stated that Petrobras is not on the privatization list of the first Bolsonaro government.

Guedes also reinforced that he is in favor of making the same process with Petrobras as Eletrobras. “The cycle of large state-owned companies in Brazil is over”, he emphasized.

cosan

Cosan approved the distribution of R$0.374619 per share in interim dividends, totaling R$700 million.

Said earnings will be calculated based on the shareholding position on December 14th. The payment of dividends will take place on December 28th.

Bradesco

Bradesco (BBDC3;BBDC4]) yesterday signed an agreement to participate in Elo’s incentive program aimed at increasing sales of branded cards issued by Bradesco.

According to a statement, the objective is to increase the volume of transactions on Elo cards. The contract is valid for 10 years from January 1, 2022.

