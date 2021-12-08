Ibovespa rose 0.65% and closed for the fourth consecutive day; session was also of robust gains abroad

(Shutterstock)

Although far from the highs of the day, the Ibovespa closed on a high for the fourth consecutive session, which had not happened since the second week of October. The Brazilian stock exchange reached close to 109 thousand points, with the boost of good humor abroad. Markets abroad closed the day with significant gains, given the encouraging news about the omicron variant of Coronavirus. Early information points to a less serious strain, although more contagious.

More complete information on the subject is still lacking and the rich of the pandemic are still on the radar. But investors took advantage of the day of good indicators to go shopping. The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Eurozone surprised positively, as well as industrial activity data in Germany and China. Everything points to a recovery in the global economy, even though the specter of inflation continues to hover over risk analyses.

This week has the Extended Consumer Price Index (IPCA) for November, here in Brazil, and inflation data also in the United States. It will be an important indicator to understand the plans of the American Central Bank regarding the withdrawal of stimulus and increase in interest rates in the country, which tends to take capital out of risky investments.

But before the IPCA, there is the last meeting of the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the year, which started today. Tomorrow the collegiate must announce an adjustment in the basic interest rate (Selic) and most of the market believes that the adjustment will be 1.5 percentage points, to 9.25% per year.

The Ibovespa rose more intensely, but reduced gains precisely with the news about the PEC dos Precatórios. The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, set December 22 as the deadline for promulgating the proposed amendment to the constitution. Until then, he and the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira, need to find a solution to pass the text approved by the Senate, “regardless of a provisional measure”.

Pacheco admitted that the agreement with the Chamber has not yet taken place, but that the two houses are aware of the need to reach an understanding, in order to pay the Auxílio Brasil. The president of the Senate does not rule out the slicing of the PEC of the Precatório.

The Ibovespa closed up 0.65%, at 107,557 points. The volume traded on the day was R$29.33 billion. The Ibovespa futures for December 2021 trades up 0.54% to 107,815 points, in the last trades of the day.

“After five consecutive months of falling, the dream of the end-of-year rally seems to be underway,” said Alexsandro Nishimura, economist and partner at BRA.

The commercial dollar closed down 1.26%, at R$5.168 on purchase and R$5.168 on sale. The dollar futures for January 2022 trades down 1.41% to BRL 5.643 in the last trades of the day.

In the futures interest market, on the eve of the Copom decision, the shorter contracts rose and the longer ones fell. In the extended session, the DI for January 2023 was up eight basis points at 11.48%; DI for January 2025 dropped 13 basis points at 10.82%; and the DI for January 2027 is down 18 basis points at 10.81%.

“The longer contracts are following the downward movement and this takes a lot of pressure off the market and this helps the Stock Exchange move forward”, explains Flávio Aragão, partner at 051 Capital.

In New York, the stock exchanges had a second straight day of strong gains, practically zeroing the losses registered after the discovery of the Ômicron variant. The Dow Jones rose 1.40% to 35,719 points; the S&P 500 advanced 2.07%, 4,686 points; and the Nasdaq Technology Exchange soared 3.03% to 15,686 points.

In Europe, most stock exchanges closed with an increase of more than 2%, including the Stoxx 600 index, which brings together companies from 17 countries across the continent and rose 2.45%.

In the commodities segment, in addition to iron ore, which rose sharply on Asian stock exchanges, oil prices also had significant gains. At day’s close, the WTI barrel for January 2022 rose 3.64% to $72.02; and Brent for February 2022 advanced 3.24% to $75.45.

