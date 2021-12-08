‘If we talk to him, we’ll convince him’

Gallardo has yet to decide whether to continue at River Plate or accept a new career challenge

The selection of Uruguay still confident in having Marcelo Gallardo, of river plate, as your next trainer.

The Argentine is in the final stretch of contract with the Buenos Aires team and still doesn’t know if he will follow or if he will seek a new challenge.

There are many suitors (in Brazil, including the Flamengo monitors the situation). However, Celeste reckons that, if it has a face-to-face meeting with Gallardo, it will be able to convince him to fill the position that was held by Óscar Tabárez.

“Gallardo has not been ruled out. Our interlocutors have informed us that he has not yet defined the option he will take,” Jorge Casales, member of the Executive Council of the AUF (Uruguayan Football Association), told radio Sport 890.

“We hope to get a meeting with him. If we talk to Marcelo, we will convince him (to accept Uruguay)”, he assured.

Marcelo Gallardo celebrates Argentina’s conquest with River Plate Rodrigo Valle/Getty Images

Casales, however, recalled that Uruguay is in a hurry to define a new commander, as the chosen “teacher” will aim to win a spot in the 2022 World Cup in the return of the South American qualifiers.

“As I say this, I say trading timing is not something that Gallardo controls. Option #1 is it, but we have to define this situation as soon as possible. We can’t go beyond next week to define this.” he pointed out.

If Gallardo says “no” to Celeste, other candidates evaluated are Diego Aguirre, from Internacional, and Diego Alonso, who was recently at Inter Miami, in the United States.

“There is no candidate 100% approved or discarded. We are thinking about some names, but there has to be a decision by the entire Executive Committee, which has not happened yet”, concluded Casales.